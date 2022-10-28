Bitterly cold Kansas weather could see energy price hike this winter

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility payments will be getting a helping hand this winter with the activation of the Cold Weather Rule.

This rule will go into effect on Nov. 1 and run until March 31, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC). It prevents Kansas residents from being disconnected from energy services during the winter months if they have not made their utility payments.

The Cold Weather Rule will be critical to helping individuals and families stay warm this winter, according to the KCC. Midwestern households that depend on natural gas for heating could see their bills rise by 33% this year. Those who use electric heat could pay 8% more. If temperatures are colder than expected, those numbers could rise even higher.

As long as the Cold Weather Rule is active, utility companies cannot disconnect a customer’s service when local temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees within the next 48-hour period. This rule was put in place by the KCC in 1983 to help prevent utility companies from disconnecting a customer’s natural gas or electric service during periods of extreme cold.

A 12-month payment plan is also required while the rule is in effect for utility company customers, according to the KCC. Any residential customer with a past-due balance will qualify for payment arrangements. However, it is the customer’s responsibility to contact their gas or electric company to make those arrangements.

Payment plan terms to maintain or restore service require that customers agree to pay 1/12th of the total amount owed, 1/12th of the current bill, the full amount of disconnection or reconnection fee along with any applicable deposit to the utility, according to the KCC. The remaining balance must be paid in equal payments over the next 11 months in addition to the current monthly bill.

The Cold Weather Rule applies only to residential customers of electric, natural gas, and water utility companies under the KCC’s jurisdiction. However, many municipal utilities and cooperatives have similar winter weather policies. .

More information on the rule can be found on the KCC’s website. Kansans can also reach out to their local utility company or the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 800-662-0027. Information on what to expect in terms of energy costs this winter can also be found by clicking here.

