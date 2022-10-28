Area Roundup | NCHSAA boys' soccer playoff brackets released

All five area high schools that sported an NCHSAA boys’ soccer program this season will see postseason action as playoff brackets were released on Friday.

Currituck in 3A, John A. Holmes in 2A and Perquimans in 1A will all have first-round home games, while Camden and Northeastern hit the road.

John A. Holmes’s home game will be against Camden as the teams meet each other a third time this season.

It will fittingly be a rubber match between the two Northeastern Coastal Conference teams as the now-No. 16 Aces just beat No. 17 Camden 2-0 in Edenton this past Monday, but the Bruins shut out John A. Holmes 1-0 at the end of September.

The winner will likely face the No. 1 seed of the 2A east, Franklin Academy, in the second round.

Elsewhere in 2A, Northeastern is in the tournament as the No. 25 seed. The Eagles head to No. 8 Bunn for Monday’s first round.

Perquimans is the No. 8 seed in the 1A east. The Four Rivers Conference-champion Pirates face No. 25 Roxboro Community to start the playoffs.

At 3A, Currituck was awarded the No. 16 seed and will get to host No. 17 Southern Durham.

The second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs is scheduled for Thursday, November 3.

FOOTBALL

Northeastern 64, Pasquotank 40: The Eagles (8-2, 7-0 NCC), already with at least a share of the NCC title clinched, secured the conference title outright with the shootout win over the crosstown rival Panthers (3-7, 2-5 NCC) in the regular season finale, Thursday.

Northeastern led 15-7 after one quarter and it quickly ballooned to a commanding 37-7 with 4:21 left in the second quarter. Pasquotank added a touchdown to make it a 37-14 halftime score.

The Eagles eventually led 64-27, their largest advantage of the game with 7:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, before the Panthers scored the game’s final two touchdowns.

The winning team put 533 rushing yards together Thursday with Shamar Sutton going for 191 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. Tyselle Spencer was second on the team with 146 rushing yards and a score on nine carries.

Playoff brackets are expected to be released on Saturday.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Shaw def. Elizabeth City State 25-14, 25-13, 25-19: The Lady Vikings’ 12-game winning streak, that included a dramatic five-set win over the Lady Bears (18-7, 13-1 CIAA), came to an end Thursday at Shaw in a sweeping fashion.

ECSU (22-8, 14-1 CIAA) was led by Elizabeth Kellum’s six kills and Kayleigh Sullivan’s 10 digs.

The Lady Vikings head to Virginia Union Monday to close out the regular season before they host a CIAA quarterfinal match on Monday, November 7.