Wyoming State

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
Visit Wyoming Once And You’ll Fall In Love

There's no doubt you've seen videos, pictures and heard stories from people that fell in love with Wyoming after just one visit. Heck, that's my story too. I was 12 and visited with my grandparents and always knew I'd live her someday. I particularly enjoy when I see the reaction...
WYOMING STATE
Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be

One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
WYOMING STATE
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday

This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY
Disease Outbreak Affects Wyoming’s Bighorn Sheep

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department discovered a disease outbreak in the Devil's Canyon bighorn sheep herd northeast of Lovell, according to a news release on their site. A landowner reported the dieoff in addition to a mortality signal from a GPS collared bighorn sheep in the herd. “Since Oct....
LOVELL, WY
REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
WHEATLAND, WY
