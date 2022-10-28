Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Visit Wyoming Once And You’ll Fall In Love
There's no doubt you've seen videos, pictures and heard stories from people that fell in love with Wyoming after just one visit. Heck, that's my story too. I was 12 and visited with my grandparents and always knew I'd live her someday. I particularly enjoy when I see the reaction...
Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be
One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday
This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Disease Outbreak Affects Wyoming’s Bighorn Sheep
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department discovered a disease outbreak in the Devil's Canyon bighorn sheep herd northeast of Lovell, according to a news release on their site. A landowner reported the dieoff in addition to a mortality signal from a GPS collared bighorn sheep in the herd. “Since Oct....
REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured
A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
Food Bank of Wyoming Receives $50K Grant to Support Totes of Hope Program
The Food Bank of Wyoming received a $50,000 grant to support their Totes of Hope program. The grant comes from Save the Children U.S. Totes of Hope is a summer and afterschool program that provides fresh and nutritious food to children who rely on school meals throughout the week to evade hunger.
Wisconsin Man Convicted Of Killing 6 With SUV In Christmas Parade
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin man of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He...
Wyoming Supreme Court Dismisses Casper Man’s Prison Sentence Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by a Casper man sentenced to prison for killing a man he accused of molesting his granddaughter. Olinza Headd was sentenced to a 17-20 prison sentence for manslaughter by Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey in April. Headd previously pleaded...
