High School Volleyball | Camden sweeps Princeton in 2A NCHSAA third round; Perquimans sweeps East Wake in 1A

By By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

CAMDEN — The Camden volleyball team’s bid to repeat as the 2A NCHSAA eastern champ is still alive after a third-round victory over Princeton Thursday.

The Lady Bruins did it with little stress. They separated themselves in the middle of a tight first set with a little run and then controlled the action from there.

It was another sweep for No. 2 Camden this year as it handled the No. 7 Lady Bulldogs 25-17, 25-15, 25-15.

“We played really good Camden volleyball today,” Camden head coach Ashley Miller said.

Camden (23-2) had its first two points of the night come from Princeton hitting the ball into the net. The second point tied it 2-2 and it briefly became 4-2 Lady Bruins.

But Princeton (19-8) was able to grab the next four points for a two-point lead.

Camden scored the next two points to tie it again at 6-6 as it eventually led 9-8 before an already-fifth tie came at 9-9. That’s when the Lady Bruins broke away.

Adisyn Russell had a kill to put Camden in front and begin a 7-0 run. At 14-9, Princeton coach Paige Renfrow called a timeout, but two more points were tacked on to the Lady Bruins’ run afterward to make it 16-9.

It was a 10-1 run from the moment Camden was down 8-6 in the early going.

“(Princeton’s) a really, really good team,” Miller said. “They play great base defense. They were solid and we knew that going into it. It maybe just took us a few minutes to get our system going and once they got going, it looked really good.”

The Lady Bulldogs would only get as close to within four points (18-14) the rest of the set.

Thursday’s longest rally came when Camden led 22-16. Carlyn Tanis saved the point twice for the home team with two digs and she eventually finished the point off with her own kill to put the Lady Bruins up seven.

The second set was Camden’s from the start with early breathing room. The Lady Bruins and Princeton traded the first two points of the set before Camden came up with five unanswered for a 6-1 advantage.

That breathing room remained relatively the same for a little bit until it was 10-6 Lady Bruins.

Then, Camden dominated. It got the next seven points, beginning with a Peyton Carver block and a couple points from Russell. Faith Underwood was the server for the Lady Bruins for the final six points of that run as they led 17-6 and never looked back to take the 2-0 set lead.

“We were in control,” Miller said. “We were able to run our offense and that’s always to our advantage.”

Four unanswered points helped Camden to a 10-5 third-set advantage. Eventually, the Lady Bruins’ lead reached a commanding 19-10.

Princeton fought back a little bit in an attempt to keep its season alive a little longer, but a 20-14 deficit was as close as the Lady Bulldogs got.

Camden ended the match getting five of the last six points with Russell earning kills on each of the last three points.

“They’re meshing really well,” Miller said. “They’re playing really good volleyball right now, which is what you hope for. I’m very, very proud of them.”

Russell finished the match with a team-high 17 kills with Tanis adding 11 kills to go with a team-high 13 digs and three aces. Aaliyah Anderson had 10 blocks in the match as Carver contributed 38 assists throughout

The fourth round is next for the Lady Bruins. They host No. 3 Farmville Central (21-3), who defeated No.11 Ayden-Grifton in the third round.

1A NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

Perquimans def. East Wake Academy 25-12, 25-14, 25-13: The No. 3 Lady Pirates (24-1) of the 1A NCHSAA east swept the No. 11 Lady Eagles (16-6) in a third-round playoff game at home Thursday evening.

Victoria Williamson and Eby Scaff led the team in kills with 18 and 17, respectively. Marleigh Cooper had 45 assists and six aces.

Perquimans heads to No. 2 Falls Lake (24-1) Saturday night for a fourth-round matchup.

In recent history, the Lady Pirates were swept by Falls Lake in a fourth-round tilt in 2018, but Perquimans did the same to the Lady Firebirds in the third round last season.

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

