Related
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Two St. George supporters face off to represent part of proposed city on EBR school board
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
Harsh chemicals source of suspicious odor at Denham Springs post office; 3 people taken to hospital
Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school
Denham Springs Post Office closed due to suspicious odor
Two out of three candidates for Central school board have been no shows
Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; here's where other Louisiana cases stand
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
Man was allegedly driving drunk when he slammed into school bus, caused it to flip with kids on board
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Two EBR school board election races feature candidates facing incumbent rematches
Drive-by shooting outside Central bank leaves man dead
Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD
Three judges in Baton Rouge running for seat on First Circuit Court of Appeal
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0