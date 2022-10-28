ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Related
an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Two St. George supporters face off to represent part of proposed city on EBR school board

Two supporters of the city of St. George are vying to represent the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish on the school board. District 6 candidates Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the school board, and Nathan Rust, a father of two children attending Baton Rouge schools, each say their support for the movement that was born from of a desire to break the area away from the school system will not prevent them from working on behalf of all children in the parish while the challenge to St. George’s incorporation plays out in court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day. The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school

BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs Post Office closed due to suspicious odor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The United State Postal Service in Denham Springs will remain closed until further following reports of a suspicious chemical smell. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, the Denham Springs Police Department and the Denham Springs Fire Department were called to investigate a suspicious smell inside of the post office located on Del Orleans Ave.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
KLFY News 10

Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Drive-by shooting outside Central bank leaves man dead

CENTRAL - A man was shot and killed outside a bank Friday night, and deputies are searching for the suspect. Authorities identified the victim as Deltrick Parker, 41. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the Chase Bank on Sullivan Road around 8 p.m. Authorities...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

