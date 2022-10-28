ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden police nab couple believed to be behind string of armed robberies

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"The swift action of the investigators involved in today's arrest prevented a violent crime, no one was seriously injured, and the community may rest a bit easier tonight."

Police arrested a man and a woman this week who officials believe were behind a string of armed robberies that happened over the course of several months around Malden.

Malden police Det. Bobby DiSalvatore led a task force made up of state police, FBI, and Malden police, which led to the arrests of George Johnson and Marie McCallum, who are both in their 40s, according to a department release.

Officials arrested Johnson on Wednesday before he walked into a neighborhood convenience store on Highland Avenue. Police say they believe they prevented an armed robbery from taking place.

Nearby, police positively identified McCallum and took her into custody, as well.

“The swift action of the investigators involved in today’s arrest prevented a violent crime, no one was seriously injured, and the community may rest a bit easier tonight,” Malden police said in a statement Wednesday.

Johnson and McCallum were arraigned on robbery-related charges Thursday morning in Malden District Court.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty to attempting to commit a crime (armed robbery), The Boston Globe reported. Johnson also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of carrying a dangerous weapon, according to the newspaper.

Johnson and McCallum are due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 22, the Globe confirmed with the court clerk’s office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Easton police place officer on leave after shooting

No one died, but two people were sent to the hospital as a result of the shooting. An Easton police officer is on leave and the police department and Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating after an officer-involved shooting sent two people to the hospital. Easton officers responded...
EASTON, MA
Boston

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer with the Boston Police Department since 2006, was taken into custody early Sunday morning. A Boston police officer was arrested Sunday for allegedly destroying personal property and making threats after a domestic incident with a family member, police said. Roselyn LaCroix, who has...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning.   According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
CBS Boston

Hit-and-run in Methuen leaves man injured, suspect's car found in Lawrence

METHUEN -- A hit-and-run crash in Methuen injured a man on Saturday morning. Police said the car involved has since been found and they have identified a suspect. Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car. He was taken to a nearby hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the driver was seen on surveillance video stopping his car, checking for damage, and driving away. The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence. Police are still investigating and no charges have been released. 
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester

At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police investigate suspicious death near Manchester mall

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police are investigating a suspicious death on  South Willow Street, near the Mall of New Hampshire.New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said there was a suspicious death on the street Saturday afternoon.Manchester Police later posted on social media, asking everyone to avoid the South Willow Street area "while first responders work."An area around a tractor-trailer truck was secured and there was a tent set up while police investigated Saturday night. Police directed all inquiries to the attorney general.No other information was released.
MANCHESTER, NH
Turnto10.com

Officer assaulted during early morning disturbance in Providence

Three people were arrested in an early morning altercation with an officer in Providence. Police were called to Pembroke Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a group of people in Halloween costumes fighting. An officer was assaulted during the fight, but police said he would...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy