Luke Bryan's Jacksonville, Fla., show took an unexpected turn on Friday night (Oct. 28), after the singer invited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the stage. DeSantis joined Bryan onstage at the beginning of the star's set, to deafening roars from the crowd. The governor tossed what appeared to be water bottles into the crowd as he made his way to Bryan, and once he arrived center stage, the singer announced that "a large portion" of proceeds from the night's show would be donated to the Florida Disaster Fund, in response to the ongoing need for relief following Hurricane Ian.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO