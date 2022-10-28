Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Battle Damage With Sero
My Hero Academia might focus on heroes including Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, along with villains such as Shigaraki and All For One, but there are countless young heroes fighting the good fight. One such is hero the cellophane crime-fighter known as Sero, with one cosplayer imagining a battle-damaged iteration of the character as the Final Arc unfurls in the manga's pages and the Paranormal Liberation War takes place in the anime adaptation's sixth season.
ComicBook
Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Trailer, Poster Released
Tokyo Revengers has become one of the hottest series in anime, and of course, all eyes are on season two right now. Following its premiere in April 2021, Liden Films got to work on season two and promised the show would make a comeback before long. Now, season two is just months out, and a trailer-poster combo for the release has gone live.
otakuusamagazine.com
NieR: Automata Anime Puts Spotlight on Pascal in New Teaser
A new teaser trailer has arrived for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, the upcoming anime adaptation based on Yoko Taro’s hit NieR: Automata game. This one highlights pacifist robot Pascal, with Aoi Yuki officially set to reprise the voice role. Pascal visual:. Here’s how Square Enix describes the original game:
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Just Animated One of Mt. Lady's Wildest Scenes Yet
My Hero Academia Season 6 is now adapting one of the biggest arcs from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and that means the newest episode has finally brought one of its most memorable Mt. Lady moments to life! After building up the strength of the heroes and villains in the fifth season, Season 6 of the anime is now taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga. While it is plenty full of heartbreaking and violent moments, some of the most iconic scenes from the series are actually some of the lighter bits of brevity that stood out from the chaos.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Debuts New Horror Short for Halloween: Watch
Rick and Morty is getting spooky for the Halloween holiday with a new Horror animated short! The sixth season of the series is currently in the midst of a hiatus before the final episodes return to Adult Swim this Fall, but that doesn't mean there's a lack of new things to enjoy from the series either. Rick and Morty has gone all out for the Halloween holiday in the past with special animated shorts, but this year is a bit different as they have tapped Lee Hardcastle to bring the newest short for the Horror season to stop-motion animated life.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ gets dramatic new trailer, ‘Sword Art Online’ unveils cast visuals for its live show, and check out this history inspired ‘Spy X Family’ visual
Get excited anime fans. Multiple previews for upcoming projects were dropped over the weekend. The official trailer for the upcoming Kaguya-Sama: Love is War movie was released. Meanwhile, cast visuals for the upcoming stage production of Sword Art Online came out on social media. And finally, Spy x Family took some historical inspiration in their new visual poster.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Demon Girl Next Door Manga Takes Break Due to Author’s Health
Izumo Ito’s The Demon Girl Next Door manga has been running in Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine since September 2014, but it’s about to go on an extended break. According to the December 2022 issue, the series will be on hiatus until next year due to the author’s health.
ComicBook
Naruto Promo Kicks Off New Boruto Arc With Sasuke: Watch
Naruto has been busy this fall thanks to its 20th anniversary, and as we know, the celebrations are ongoing. So far, the manga has launched two spin-offs this month, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has its own gifts to share. For one, the anime is about to drop a new arc, and its first promo with Sasuke is here at last.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
Marvel Developing 3 Video Games With EA
Marvel Games is going to be creating three different video games with Electronic Arts, the longtime publisher behind franchises like Madden, FIFA, Mass Effect, Need For Speed, and numerous others. EA and Marvel Games announced earlier this year that they would begin working with one another in the form of a new Iron Man game, which is currently in the early phases of development at Motive Studio. And while this Iron Man project seems to be quite far away from launch, that seemingly hasn't prevented Marvel and EA from striking a deal to create two additional titles as well.
ComicBook
Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Breaks Hearts With Hawks and Twice's Big Scene
My Hero Academia has gotten its sixth season off to a bloody start, and one creative cosplay is honoring Hawks and Twice's fatal confrontation with some very slick cosplay! The sixth season of the series made use of all of the work done to build the strength of the heroes and villains done over the course of the fifth season, and this has led to a full out war between the two sides. Hawks had his own mission to follow through with as he continued his undercover mission, but it was soon made clear that he needed to find some way to take Twice out of the equation.
Polygon
Dandadan is a feast for any shonen manga reader’s eyes
Yukinobu Tatsu’s hit manga series Dandadan is both a feast for the eyes and an engrossing story. With Viz releasing its first collected English volume, it’s the perfect time for me to talk about one of the few manga actually I look forward to reading every week. Momo...
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
ComicBook
Rob Liefeld Selling First Deadpool Drawings He Ever Did
Rob Liefeld and Heritage Auctions are teaming up to offer collectors an opportunity to own a piece of comics history: the two preliminary sketch pages that represent the first time he ever drew Deadpool with an eye toward publication in 1990's New Mutants #98. The pages, unearthed in Liefeld's personal collection, are being offered as part of a Heritage auction focused on comic book art and pop culture collectibles next month. Finding early Deadpool art is rare as it is, but this is pre-publication art that few have even seen in person, making it a truly historic thing to find its way to the market.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Goes Viral With Saitama vs. Garou Fight Animation
One-Punch Man might be in the process of finally returning for a third season of the anime, but one fan has gone viral for taking it upon themselves and animating Saitama's climactic fight with Garou! The second season of the anime wrapped up its run a few years ago, and left fans on the cliffhanger for the real start of the Monster Association saga. It's been a few years since then, and that means fans have been waiting to see some of its biggest moments come to life. It's going to be an even longer wait until we get to see the anime, so it seems like fans are getting tired of waiting.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: Fly Like Frieza With This $200 Pod Plush
Dragon Ball has put out some wild merchandise over the years, and of course, fans have gone to extremes just to nab them. From life-sized statues to fine jewelry and beyond, the hit series has peddled lots of pricey goods. And now, it seems Frieza is about to put out his own top-shelf collectible that fans are already vying after.
