ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'

CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Paul Pelosi attacker asked ‘Where is Nancy?’

The man who violently attacked Paul Pelosi at his and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning was looking for the Speaker, according to a source briefed on the attack. Before the assault occurred, the man confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, and shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is...
WASHINGTON, CA
Rolling Stone

Nancy Pelosi’s Home Broken Into, Husband ‘Violently Assaulted’

An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and “violently assaulted” her husband, Paul Pelosi. According to a statement released by Pelosi’s office, the Speaker was not home at the time of the assault.  “Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” read a statement from Drew Hammil, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi,.  The alleged assailant is now in custody and the motive under investigation, Hammil added. This is a breaking news story and will be updated. More from Rolling StonePelosi: Trump Isn't 'Man Enough' to Testify Before Jan. 6 CommitteePelosi Wanted Trump at Capitol on Jan. 6 ... So She Could 'Punch Him Out'Trump Saw Staffers of Color at White House, Assumed They Were Waiters, Book SaysBest of Rolling StoneThe Useful Idiots New Guide to the Most Stoned Moments of the 2020 Presidential CampaignAnatomy of a Fake News ScandalThe Radical Crusade of Mike Pence
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy