An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, Paul Pelosi. According to a statement released by Pelosi's office, the Speaker was not home at the time of the assault. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," read a statement from Drew Hammil, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi,. The alleged assailant is now in custody and the motive under investigation, Hammil added. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO