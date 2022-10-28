Read full article on original website
enewspf.com
Work Underway on Latest SSTI Rehab House
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Work has begun on the latest Park Forest rehab project undertaken by the South Suburban Trades Initiative (SSTI) at 76 Winslow Street. When finished next year, the three-bedroom, two-full-bath home will showcase a top-to-bottom transformation into one of the village’s most up-to-date and energy-efficient homes. The...
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
