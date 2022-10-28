Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
KHBS
Fort Smith voters talk issues with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones answered voter questions for more than an hour at the McGill Community Center in Fort Smith on Friday. "We've been sprinting from start to finish. But guess what, we've got a little extra thrust at the end," Jones said. Voters...
Fayetteville City Council candidate asks basketball coach to recruit students for campaign
A candidate for Fayetteville city council ward three asked the Fayetteville head basketball coach to recruit athlete volunteers for his campaign.
Sales tax measures on Benton County ballot
There are two sales tax items on the Benton County ballot that would go toward expanding the Benton County jail.
Sunday alcohol sales up for decision on Rogers, Bentonville ballot
More than forty-three hundred people signed a petition to get Sunday alcohol sales on the ballot, in this midterm election in Rogers and Bentonville.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
KHBS
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
7Hills campout at Arvest Ballpark to bring awareness to homelessness this winter
Temperatures are dropping here in Northwest Arkansas and not everyone has a warm home to return to every night.
Market experts discuss NWA housing affordability issue
ARKANSAS, USA — In their diversity report, the Northwest Arkansas Council says that an average of 30 new people are moving to the region every day. Experts explained that this growth is putting a strain on our housing market with a low supply of houses in the area. The...
KHBS
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
How to prevent a stroke
According to the American Heart Association, more than 795,000 people experience a stroke each year.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
Alabama Might be Secretly Calling the Hogs Nearing End Against Ole Miss, LSU
The Tide control their own destiny in the SEC West, but might welcome help.
Neosho man pleads guilty, sentenced for child molestation
A Neosho man pleads guilty to Child Molestation (3rd Degree) and will spend time in jail.
Fayetteville runs away from Rogers Heritage in week nine of Fearless Friday
Fayetteville ran away from Rogers Heritage after coming off a victory in the previous week against Springdale at Razorback Stadium.
KHBS
Benton County, Arkansas jury finds Zachary Harlan guilty in murder trial
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A jury found Zachary Harlan guilty of murder shortly after noon on Thursday. Harlan is accused of stabbing Steven March to death inside March's trailer in Benton County in 2018. Harlan was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for capitol murder. “He got what...
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
thv11.com
Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ opponent moves into Top 25 in both polls
FAYETTEVILLE — Liberty will roll into Razorback Stadium ranked No. 23 in both major polls. The Flames are 7-1 on the season with the lone loss coming on Saturday, Sept. 17, against Wake Forest 37-36. They have a bye this week. The Liberty wins are Southern Miss 29-27 in...
