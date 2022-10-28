ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHBS

Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There aren't many foods that sooth the soul, like pizza, and the right type of pizza is a culinary art form. The original pizza pie came over from Italy in the 1900s, and it was borne in the heart of New York City, but now you can find pizza everywhere. Fort Smith has its own unique pizza scene, and there are more than a few options to choose from.
thv11.com

Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ opponent moves into Top 25 in both polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Liberty will roll into Razorback Stadium ranked No. 23 in both major polls. The Flames are 7-1 on the season with the lone loss coming on Saturday, Sept. 17, against Wake Forest 37-36. They have a bye this week. The Liberty wins are Southern Miss 29-27 in...
