The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
People

Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report

According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
Salon

Suspect in Pelosi attack had a dark internet presence

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) David DePape, the 42-year-old man...
The Hill

Paul Pelosi attacker asked ‘Where is Nancy?’

The man who violently attacked Paul Pelosi at his and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning was looking for the Speaker, according to a source briefed on the attack. Before the assault occurred, the man confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, and shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is...
Mother Jones

Paul Pelosi

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the top Democrat’s office.
TheDailyBeast

School Debunks GOP Senate Candidate’s Wacky Litter Box Rant

Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, on Monday rebuked Republican U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc’s comments that children are using litter boxes in the school’s classrooms. The school wrote on Twitter that Bolduc’s claims that children act like cats and are “furries and fuzzies'' at a town hall meeting were “entirely untrue.” “We invite all political candidates to speak with members of our administration or visit our campus so they can inform themselves about our school before making claims about what occurs here,” the school said. Bulduc faces an uphill battle in his attempt to unseat incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan, and it remained to be seen whether a bogus claim that was not just false but also plain weird would do anything to help his cause.Read it at CNN
BBC

Trapped in Saudi Arabia: A mother's fight to free her daughter

Mothers from the US, Canada, the UK and other western countries, are fighting to get their children out of Saudi Arabia after marriage breakdowns to Saudi nationals. A campaigner says many don't get the help they need from their own governments. At first all seemed fine when American mum, Carly...
