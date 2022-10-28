Read full article on original website
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Congresswoman speculates on Paul Pelosi attack motive, gets challenged by KTVU anchor
Speier speculated freely on what may have motivated the Paul Pelosi attack - and was challenged by a KTVU anchor for doing so.
Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take 'all violent crime as seriously'
Donald Trump Jr. commented on the recent home invasion and attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it should motivate Democrats to address violent crime more seriously. In a post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, the former president’s son accused Democratic lawmakers of not doing...
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
What Nancy Pelosi said about David DePape’s attack on her husband in their SF home
House Speaker, in first comment about attack on husband, wrote that her family “heartbroken and traumatized.”
Pelosi likely has the largest security detail of any lawmaker in Congress. Here's what we know about her and her husband Paul's protection.
Keeping Congress safe is all up to the US Capitol Police. And congressional security forces rarely talk about how they guard political leaders.
Suspect in Pelosi attack had a dark internet presence
Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) David DePape, the 42-year-old man...
Paul Pelosi attack: suspect federally charged with assault and attempted kidnapping – live
David DePape charged by federal prosecutors over Friday attack in San Francisco – follow the latest news
Paul Pelosi attacker asked ‘Where is Nancy?’
The man who violently attacked Paul Pelosi at his and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning was looking for the Speaker, according to a source briefed on the attack. Before the assault occurred, the man confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, and shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is...
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
Paul Pelosi
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the top Democrat’s office.
BBC
Paul Pelosi attack: Violent extremism warning ahead of US election
The violent attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband comes with just over a week to go before the US midterm elections - a moment when political tensions are coming to the boil. As if to emphasise this point, just a few hours after news of the assault...
