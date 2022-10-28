ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Q&A with The Daily Gopher on Week 9: Rutgers at Minnesota

Rutgers is in the Big Ten win column. Is there a chance of pulling a major upset in Week 9?. The Scarlet Knights will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers, who are currently a two-touchdown favorite. Rutgers displayed a different offense against Indiana with Nunzio Campanile taking over. Will this be a factor once again?
Week 9 Game Thread: Rutgers at Minnesota

Weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy skies with a 3% chance of rain, 12 mph winds. TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Rick Pizzo (sideline) Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Mike Teel (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Dennis Geissler; SiriusXM 385, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app.
