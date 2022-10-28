ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

CBS LA

84-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease goes missing in Irvine

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating an 84-year-old man who was last seen in Irvine. Police said Changyu Zhou was last seen at 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of the 300 block of Wycliffe.Zhou is 5'2", weighs about 130 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He speaks only Mandarin. Zhou was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, green shirt, black vest, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes. He frequents the Lower Peter's Canyon Trail and the Lakeview Senior Center. Police said Zhou has Alzheimer's disease.   Anyone with more information on Zhou's whereabouts was asked to call police at (949) 724-7200.  
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on Orange County freeway

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

The Irvine Police are searching for a jewelry store robbery suspect

On the afternoon of 10/17/22, a man walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum. As he was looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with it. Employees tried to stop him, but they were not successful. The man left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, similar to a 2012-2018 model.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested after woman found dead in parking lot of Woodland Hills library

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Woodland Hills on Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Platt Branch Library after learning that a woman had been found dead at the scene. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was discovered on the ground of the parking lot, appearing to have suffered from some sort of blunt force trauma. Police arrested a suspect a little over a block away from where the woman was found. They do not believe there is any threat to the public. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena

[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Two home invasion suspects were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a family in Westminster

Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, of Garden Grove and Bich Dao Vo, 30, of Westminster. Vo, also known as Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting and kidnapping the woman’s mother and three other relatives, including two kids, from a Westminster home while demanding money and taking them to a Costa Mesa hotel Thursday morning, according to the police.
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana

While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for...
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Woman reported missing in Diamond Bar

A 38-year-old woman was reported missing in Diamond Bar Wednesday. Perminasari Thi Vo was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Belbury Drive, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Vo is Asian, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds,...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops

Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
COSTA MESA, CA

