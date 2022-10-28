Read full article on original website
84-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease goes missing in Irvine
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating an 84-year-old man who was last seen in Irvine. Police said Changyu Zhou was last seen at 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of the 300 block of Wycliffe.Zhou is 5'2", weighs about 130 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He speaks only Mandarin. Zhou was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, green shirt, black vest, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes. He frequents the Lower Peter's Canyon Trail and the Lakeview Senior Center. Police said Zhou has Alzheimer's disease. Anyone with more information on Zhou's whereabouts was asked to call police at (949) 724-7200.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are hunting for a man who burglarized a storage facility
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 0121 hrs., a suspect unlawfully entered the Lighthouse Self Storage facility at 14400 Beach Blvd. and stole several items from a unit. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. The suspect then fled the...
2urbangirls.com
Body found on Orange County freeway
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are hunting for two men who stole sweaters from Macy’s
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1857 hrs., two male suspects entered the Macy’s store at the Westminster Mall and filled up a large bag with 4 sweaters worth approximately $168.00, then left without paying. Suspect 1: Male, Black, approx.. 35 years old., bald, wearing a black jacket, pink...
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Police are searching for a jewelry store robbery suspect
On the afternoon of 10/17/22, a man walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum. As he was looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with it. Employees tried to stop him, but they were not successful. The man left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, similar to a 2012-2018 model.
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
newsantaana.com
Five people were injured in a two car collision in Santa Ana last night
Santa Ana – Firefighters responded to a two vehicle traffic collision in the 1300 block of S. Flower St. at 7:10 pm yesterday. Who will you vote for in the Santa Ana Mayoral Election in November?. One of the cars ended up jumping the curb and crashing into a...
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
1 arrested after woman found dead in parking lot of Woodland Hills library
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Woodland Hills on Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Platt Branch Library after learning that a woman had been found dead at the scene. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was discovered on the ground of the parking lot, appearing to have suffered from some sort of blunt force trauma. Police arrested a suspect a little over a block away from where the woman was found. They do not believe there is any threat to the public. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
pasadenanow.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
newsantaana.com
Two home invasion suspects were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a family in Westminster
Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, of Garden Grove and Bich Dao Vo, 30, of Westminster. Vo, also known as Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting and kidnapping the woman’s mother and three other relatives, including two kids, from a Westminster home while demanding money and taking them to a Costa Mesa hotel Thursday morning, according to the police.
newsantaana.com
How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana
While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for...
Shooting at Covina Halloween Party Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized and two fatally wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in the city of Covina early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, just before 12:30 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department...
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Woman reported missing in Diamond Bar
A 38-year-old woman was reported missing in Diamond Bar Wednesday. Perminasari Thi Vo was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Belbury Drive, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Vo is Asian, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds,...
coastreportonline.com
REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops
Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
