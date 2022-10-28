Dolphins’ Howard, Ogbah questionable for game vs. Lions. Phillips receives NFLPA award

Despite a lengthy injury report on Thursday — 16 players were limited Thursday — the Dolphins listed just six players as questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Detroit Lions.

The most notable are defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Xavien Howard, dealing with a back and groin injury, respectively. Ogbah was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice, which bodes well for his ability to return from a one-game absence. Howard was limited Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday.

Tight end Tanner Conner (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) are also questionable.

Cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen were not given a game status and are expected to play after missing the Dolphins’ Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with injuries.

The Lions have already ruled out six players, including starting defensive end and former Dolphin Charles Harris (groin) and starting safety DeShon Elliott (finger). Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), cornerbacks Mike Hughes (knee) and Chase Lucas (ankle) and reserve offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf) have also been ruled out. Hughes has been Detroit’s primary nickel corner this season.

Starting wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who leads the Lions with 28 catches, is questionable as he continues to make his way through concussion protocol. Starting guard Jonah Jackson (neck) is also questionable.

Running back D’Andre Swift, who led Detroit in rushing yards before a Week 3 injury, was not given a game status and is expected to play after missing three consecutive games.

The high number of players on the Dolphins’ injury report this week sparked a change in the team’s practice Wednesday.

“We adjusted the format of practice for the first time on a Wednesday to react to [injuries],” coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. “So there wouldn’t be trickle-down to the players that were able to practice. Those are the things that are very common. They fluctuate, they are common in that there will be fluctuation during the season of a ton of guys that have dings on them. So it’s important that you have a team that is capable of adjusting your schedule to the needs of what the players need but can handle it appropriately.

“So that, hey, if you tone down Period 2 or maybe tone down an entire day, and it becomes from full speed to maybe jog-through, that there is not a give and the attention to detail or the intensity. As a matter of fact, there’s an uptick in how focused you are knowing that this exercise is much more mental than physical.”

Phillips receives NFLPA honor

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was named Week 8 NFL Players Association Community MVP, a weekly honor given to players who engage in civic outreach and engagement.

Phillips was recognized for inviting 18 Dolphins rookies this month to speak to youth at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Phillips, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, teamed up with VERB (Victory Everyday Restoring Belief) Kind, a community outreach program for youth in juvenile detention centers, to conduct the visits. He first visited the detention center in March and then brought several teammates with him, including Jevon Holland, Christian Wilkins and Jaylen Waddle.

As part of Phillips’ award, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to his charity or foundation of choice. Phillips will also make a virtual or in-person visit to a school or children’s hospital and become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, an honor recognizing a player who demonstrates dedication to impacting his community.

“The South Florida community welcomed me with open arms since day one and has given me so much,” Phillips said in a news release. “It’s an honor to be able to give back even in the smallest of ways. NFLPA, thank you so much for this recognition. It takes a team and the work continues!”