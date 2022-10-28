ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, IA

WOWT

Prairie Flower Casino Renders

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha community efforts to promote health equity

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha gas prices continue to fluctuate, slightly lower since previous month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has fallen to $3.50 per gallon Monday. That’s roughly 20 cents cheaper on average compared to late September. The least expensive gas...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

DNR to eliminate Remaining Fish Population at Page County Fishery

(Clarinda) Page County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are partnering to renovate the remaining fishery in Pioneer Park Pond. Andy Jansen, Fisheries Management Biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says the Page County Conservation Board has been lowering the pond over the past couple of years and is planning to do some dredging work to improve the shallowness of this fishery.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on expansion

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - A casino is getting a 60,000-square-foot expansion. Monday the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska broke ground on an expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. According to the Prairie Flower Casino, the expansion will include a 60,000-square-foot addition, making the total space more...
CARTER LAKE, IA
WOWT

North Omaha shooting injures 1, shooter not found

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets. The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but...
OMAHA, NE
kttn.com

Powersville man demolishes pickup in Friday night crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Powersville man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned 10 miles north of Unionville on Friday night, October 28. The man was later arrested. A private vehicle transported 22-year-old Ty Davis to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa. The pickup traveled west...
POWERSVILLE, MO
WOWT

Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
ASHLAND, NE
kttn.com

SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46

A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
WOWT

Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect

A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties. Updated: 9 hours...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

2 arrested in Red Oak following search

(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Officer involved shooting overnight in Omaha

Cloudy and quiet this evening, typical chill overnight. Sunshine and warmer for Halloween. A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. 23-year-old killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting. DeJear makes Council Bluffs...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County hosts 25th Medicine Drop drug take back event

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office participated in another Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts Drug Take Back Days a few times each year to encourage people to drop off unused prescription drugs so they can be disposed of safely. The Sarpy County...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE

