ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes professors work to expand herbarium

By Thomas Battle
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327NY0_0iqK2WAm00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community-based effort is working to grow its forty-year-old collection. Wilkes University has a unique number of local plants, it’s called an herbarium and they want your help.

The herbarium at Wilkes University has been around since 1982.

“A herbarium is basically a collection of plants. It’s a collection of dried pressed plant specimens,” stated Dr. Kenneth Klemow, biology department chair at Wilkes University.

Dr. Klemow started with a few samples and has grown it significantly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0258er_0iqK2WAm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GijeX_0iqK2WAm00

“We have about 3500 specimens in the collection, which makes it a fairly small collection. But it’s still big enough to be recognized at the worldwide or global level. As far as I understand this is the largest active collection pretty much in northeastern Pennsylvania,” explained Klemow

It’s not just for students and faculty, it’s also for the community to use to identify plants. Work has begun on digitizing their current specimens so that the community can more easily access the information.

“My thought is that specimens are really important for documenting what was there. And then in the future, they’re really important for documenting what’s not there. So we can examine things like the effects of climate change,” stated Dr. Jeff Stratford, a biology professor at Wilkes University

Pedestrian safety event near college campus

Recently they found a small collection from Trucksville that was titled mother’s biology work.

“So basically when we went in and opened it up, we saw that there were pressed specimens that actually dated from 1907,” said Klemow.

While they welcome more samples from the community. They plan to build this collection into something bigger that contains more than just the plants.

“A unified place where insects, plants, birds, mammals, where all the local biodiversity is represented around this room. It could be a resource for anyone around the world, but in particular for the community here,” explained Stratford.

if you want to donate pressed plants to their herbarium, contact Klemow’s email kenneth.klemow@wilkes.edu and Stratford at stratford@wilkes.edu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dek hockey rink debuts in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre is welcoming a new and different type of hockey rink that has been under construction for the last six months. The Wilkes-Barre community is taking their love for hockey to the next level. The Dek hockey rink at Toyota Sports Complex has finally opened, bringing the sport of hockey […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre turns ‘Wilkes-Scarre’ for friendly fun

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Downtown Wilkes-Barre became ‘Wilkes–Scarre’ for some spooktacular fun for kids and kids at heart. An Inaugural Halloween celebration took over Wilkes-Barre Public Square. The city, its Downtown Business Association and Diamond City Partnership teamed up for an afternoon of all treats and no tricks. Surrounding Center City businesses joined in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for trafficking drugs in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men in separate drug investigations that were found to be selling multiple drugs within Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jonathan Orlando Fontanez, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, was part of a drug trafficking organization distributing large quantities of cocaine, and fentanyl tablets […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Haddock vs. May | Candidates for 118th House District

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 118th District, which includes parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston Area...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman, Shapiro in Philadelphia

President Biden and former President Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day. The two will campaign for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), as well as “Pennsylvania Democrats down the ballot ahead of the midterm elections,” according to the Democratic National Committee on Monday. The Hill reported last week that Fetterman and Shapiro were […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: Fetterman flips own health struggles against Oz

With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday – a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBX 950

Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WELLSBORO, PA
WBRE

Kenyatta: Democrats win with help of ‘red’ county margins

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is traveling the commonwealth to stump for statewide Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Kenyatta made a stop in Blair County at the Blair County Democrat’s summer picnic where he says even in “red” counties, voters can make a difference in November. He explained, “When turnout for Dems […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

U.S. Attorney announces General Election Day program

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The United State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that they will oversee the Justice Department’s new, nationwide Election Day Program, for the general election on November 8. According to a press release, Criminal Division Chief Bruce D. Bandler has been appointed to oversee the...
SCRANTON, PA
Shore News Network

Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing

A fight between two men in the area of South Main Street on Friday in Wilkes-Barre ended with both men being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. The Wilkes-Barre Police Department said the two men were engaged in a fight at the location. That fight escalated as both men began stabbing each other. Two men were rushed to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both released. Police are continuing to investigate the incident but at this time, have not filed any charges. The post Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy