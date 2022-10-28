Read full article on original website
41 fugitives arrested in Essex County warrant sweep
NEWARK, NJ — On Oct. 24, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced the capture of 41 fugitives wanted for outstanding arrest warrants in Essex County. The fugitives were arrested on felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, and 12 have alleged gang affiliations.
Newark man sentenced to 115 months in prison for knifepoint robbery
NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced to 115 months in prison for his role in the knifepoint robbery of a Harrison taxi company, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Oct. 25. Alfuquan Turner, 46, was convicted at trial in June 2022 before U.S. District Judge William J....
LaPurta family wins best group costume at Oct. 22 Strut Your Mutt
NEWARK, NJ — The LaPurta family, center, of Bloomfield, and their dog, Luyla, win first place in the group costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Branch Brook Dog Park in Newark on Saturday, Oct. 22. They were dressed as Pokemon characters. With them are, from left, Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark North Ward Councilman and Essex County citizen services Director Anibal Ramos, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., and Newark Councilman Luis Quintana.
Essex County sheriff’s officers arrest two for alleged carjacking, gas station robbery
NEWARK, NJ — Two juvenile suspects were arrested Saturday evening, Oct. 22, by Essex County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics. They were arrested for their alleged involvement in a carjacking on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark and an armed robbery of an Exxon station at McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark. The actors were charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by flight, resisting arrest by force, unlawful possession of a weapon, illegal possession of an extended magazine, possession of hollow-point bullets and receiving stolen property.
County dedicates new building for DPW and sheriff’s office
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. dedicated a new 40,000-square-foot Essex County public works and sheriff’s office building on Grove Avenue in Cedar Grove. The building will be used to house vehicles, store equipment and supplies, and provide workspace for the DPW Traffic Division and sign shop.
Two arrested and charged for murder of Letrell Duncan
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced Oct. 28 that two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — have been charged with the Oct. 3 murder of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, of East Orange.
Essex County to hold paper shredding day Nov. 5
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County residents are invited to the Essex County Paper Shredding Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove. “Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer...
East Orange renames street for Gladys Blount
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Davis Street is now Gladys Eva Blount Way, named for East Orange’s own Gladys E. Blount, a World War II veteran as the member of an exclusive Women’s Army Corps unit. Though Blount, who is now 100, was unable to travel back to East Orange from her current home in Ruskin, Fla., she watched the Oct. 19 ceremony remotely; the event was attended by town leaders, many of Blount’s family members and approximately 60 fifth-graders from Mildred Barry Garvin School.
$102.8M of debt erased from Essex County Utilities Authority budget
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, that the Essex County Utilities Authority has erased more than $102.8 million of debt and is now debt free. DiVincenzo also announced that the $3.4 million in savings generated from not having to pay the debt will be passed to Essex County’s 22 municipalities through a reduction in garbage tipping fees. The debt was fully repaid over the last 20 years.
March for transgender youths draws allies in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Saturday, Oct. 22, several hundred people marched for the rights of transgender youths. The route of the procession was from Bloomfield High School to Five Points and, via Franklin Street, back to the Bloomfield Public Library. The event was held to recognize township resident Damien Lopez, a 12-year-old transgender boy who ended his own life on March 5, 2021.
Bloomfield swears in 16 police officers, promotes others
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a police promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield. During the ceremony, Daniel Niekrasz was promoted to lieutenant, and Gemner Rosales, Anthony Piccinno, Ray Diaz and Donald Grey were each promoted to sergeant. Additionally, 16 new officers were sworn in.
Belleville woman and dog duo win ‘most creative’ prize at Strut Your Mutt
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
All RWJBarnabas Health facilities earn Most Wired recognition
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has released its Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for 2022, recognizing all RWJBarnabas Health facilities with Most Wired status. Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, RWJBarnabas Health ranked above peers in categories such as...
West Orange man takes home a ‘most creative’ prize from Strut Your Mutt
CALDWELL, NJ — Fred Zorn, center, of West Orange, and his dog, Zander, win second place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Grover Cleveland Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Zander was dressed in a knitted dragon costume. With them is Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College announce merger plans
BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Bloomfield College and Montclair State University announced on Oct. 26 that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an agreement and plan of merger. This document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
OctoberFeast is again a smash hit in Glen Ridge
This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Eighteen local restaurateurs bearing trays of food, bottles of brew, et cetera, visited the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge this past Monday, Oct. 24, to provide sustenance for the annual OctoberFeast hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge. The restaurateurs set up in the first-floor ballroom, with a majority of those in attendance standing nearby, taking samples of everything within easy reach. Seating, a distance from the food but a more refined experience altogether, was in a small room across a hallway whose walls were lined with raffle items. It was the seventh annual feast in 10 years for the club; the event had been put on hiatus due to COVID-19.
Bianca Morrison
Bianca Morrison, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday October 22, 2022, in Bloomfield, NJ. Born in Pietrasanta, Italy, and lived most of her life in Bloomfield, NJ, Bianca was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was devoted to her family.
Broadway talent to headline SOPAC’s new ‘Cabaret in the Loft’ series
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Two Broadway stars and New Jersey residents will headline South Orange Performing Arts Center’s new “Cabaret in the Loft” series, a 54 Below–esque experience, west of the Hudson River. On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., Ginna Claire Mason opens this...
