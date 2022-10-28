Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
CBS 58
Milwaukee Diaper Mission kicks off 'The Big Give Back' in Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Antetokounmpo Family and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission are teaming up once again to kick off 'The Big Give Back' diaper drive. "It really is me when I became a mom and saw those prices for real," said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Board Member and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Partner Mariah Riddlesrigger.
kenosha.com
Ali Nelson elected president of County Veterans Service Officers Association of Wisconsin
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Kenosha County Veterans...
Motorcycle group meets Vietnam vet following chance encounter
A Vietnam veteran was moved to tears when he saw some veterans riding by, some saluting him. A month and a half later, they got to meet.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Abandoned Haunted House Complex
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to break down a ton of fun!. To learn more about the events and for tickets: click here.
WISN
RSV impacting school attendance
MILWAUKEE — A spike in respiratory illnesses is leading to students missing school and hospital beds filling fast. One local school district is specifically urging parents to keep their sick kids at home, even if they don’t have COVID-19. It seems there's no end to the vigilance for...
Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee has millions more to raise after fire
With the church celebrating its 175th anniversary this week, Peters says he is keeping his faith that one day, everything will be brought back to its glory.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: The final full week campaign sprint edition!
Former President Barack Obama visited Milwaukee to promote Wisconsin Democrats on the Nov. 8th ballot. How'd he do?. Plus, all those Democrats and their Republican opponents are madly campaigning on their own. What's their final message? Answers on this week's Capitol Notes, with WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross.
empowerwisconsin.org
How Evers failed veterans at Union Grove
MADISON — Union Grove Veterans home has seen a staff exodus, a sharp decline in residency, and increasingly urgent pleas for staffing reforms and improved care throughout the Evers administration. There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted long-term care facilities, making it more difficult for nursing homes to...
CBS 58
'They pushed themselves to greatness': Milwaukee College Prep 38th Street glee club goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Their harmonies close to perfection with every note executed carefully, preparing to make the world their stage. The students at Milwaukee College Preparatory School on 38th Street made big noise in rehearsal and online. This summer, a video produced to be seen by donors of the...
CBS 58
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee hat business sees changes from pandemic
MILWAUKEE — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses were forced to reinvent themselves. McGlaughlin & Hayes Hat Company, formerly known as The Brass Rooster, was one of those businesses. The Milwaukee custom hat company took on a new business partner as well as a new name. The business also scaled down its retail space to save on rent and it became an appointment only store.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Brewtown Tales: New historical book by John Gurda shares more stories of Milwaukee’s people and places
Milwaukee has been known by many nicknames over the years, from the Midwest’s “Brewtown” to America’s “Cream City.” But none have been more telling than the “City of Stories” for those who know its secrets. No one tells those stories better than...
NASA's Local Star: Michelle Thaller recalls childhood in Wisconsin
Michelle Thaller studies the stars as a NASA astrophysicist. She knows the ins and outs of many recent NASA missions, including when the James Webb Space Telescope captured beautiful new images
milwaukeecourieronline.com
At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby
Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pfannerstill: ‘We gather here tonight as one Hartland’
HARTLAND — Seven days after an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court revealed six bodies and displaced three families, dozens of Hartland residents hugged, cried, sang and prayed for those affected by the tragedy and for healing the community. A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in Nixon Park,...
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Family sues Milwaukee Montessori School, claims discrimination
A family is suing Milwaukee Montessori School, claiming it discriminated against their son due to his disability. It isn't the first such lawsuit.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
