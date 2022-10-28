ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee Diaper Mission kicks off 'The Big Give Back' in Deer District

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Antetokounmpo Family and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission are teaming up once again to kick off 'The Big Give Back' diaper drive. "It really is me when I became a mom and saw those prices for real," said Milwaukee Diaper Mission Board Member and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Partner Mariah Riddlesrigger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

RSV impacting school attendance

MILWAUKEE — A spike in respiratory illnesses is leading to students missing school and hospital beds filling fast. One local school district is specifically urging parents to keep their sick kids at home, even if they don’t have COVID-19. It seems there's no end to the vigilance for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Capitol Notes: The final full week campaign sprint edition!

Former President Barack Obama visited Milwaukee to promote Wisconsin Democrats on the Nov. 8th ballot. How'd he do?. Plus, all those Democrats and their Republican opponents are madly campaigning on their own. What's their final message? Answers on this week's Capitol Notes, with WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

How Evers failed veterans at Union Grove

MADISON — Union Grove Veterans home has seen a staff exodus, a sharp decline in residency, and increasingly urgent pleas for staffing reforms and improved care throughout the Evers administration. There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted long-term care facilities, making it more difficult for nursing homes to...
UNION GROVE, WI
CBS 58

Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
WEST ALLIS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee hat business sees changes from pandemic

MILWAUKEE — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses were forced to reinvent themselves. McGlaughlin & Hayes Hat Company, formerly known as The Brass Rooster, was one of those businesses. The Milwaukee custom hat company took on a new business partner as well as a new name. The business also scaled down its retail space to save on rent and it became an appointment only store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby

Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pfannerstill: ‘We gather here tonight as one Hartland’

HARTLAND — Seven days after an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court revealed six bodies and displaced three families, dozens of Hartland residents hugged, cried, sang and prayed for those affected by the tragedy and for healing the community. A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in Nixon Park,...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy