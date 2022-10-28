Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxl.com
Man wanted for forgery in the 3rd degree
The Albany Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for forgery. 20-year-old Malcom Mathis is wanted for depositing fake checks into someone else’s account and withdrawing some of the money. He stands 5’11 and is approximately 170 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Mathis...
Man arrested for assault of city bus driver
ALBANY — An Albany man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after trying to stab a city bus driver. In a news release, the Albany Police Department said they were called to the 600 block of Radium Springs Road on Oct. 18, where Tangia Mallard told officers that a male attempted to stab her while she was waiting for individuals to ride the city bus.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police looking for armed robbery suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the 600 block of Holly Drive Thursday morning. Anyone with information on the suspect and their whereabouts is asked...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
WALB 10
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WALB 10
Missing Smyrna man may be in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger. Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
WALB 10
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
securityboulevard.com
Ransomware Remediation Contract Dispute Leads to Arrest, Suit in Georgia
Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town in south-central Georgia primarily known for the fact that, in May of 1865, former Confederate president Jefferson Davis was captured by Union soldiers. Its main streets are named Lee and Johnston for Confederate generals, and Grant and Sherman for their Union counterparts. But there may be another war there—one related to the Ben Hill County sheriff. Charles Dial owned a small computer security consulting company when he was contacted by the local sheriff’s office to help the county out of a bit of a mess. In 2019, the county’s 911 system was hit by ransomware, and they needed Dial’s company to help patch things up.
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested on 11 warrants after hiding under a mattress
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on 11 warrants, including for aggravated assault, after avoiding police by hiding under a mattress, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Carter was arrested on Wednesday after having outstanding warrants for seven counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children,...
WALB 10
Missing Dooly Co. woman found safe
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office said Majorie Moore was found safe.
wfxl.com
Four teens arrested for armed robbery at Scene at Sandhill in Albany
Four teens have been arrested following an armed robbery in Albany. Police say that on October 24, officers responded to the Scene at Sandhill, located in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue, in reference to an armed robbery. The victim reported to APD that he was robbed at gunpoint...
Albany business owner David Sampson makes turn into politics to seek District 153 seat
ALBANY — As a political newcomer at the age of 62, David Sampson says he considers the move another chapter in his life that has included one major change in direction prior to his tossing his hat into the ring. Sampson is the Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8...
southgatv.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Murder in Albany
Johntavious Johnson, 18, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene on October 25, 2022, before 1:30 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. 2nd Ave.Two male suspects, according to a witness, fled the scene in a 2008 Tan Toyota Corolla with camouflage on the hood.Draevion Albritten, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as the suspects.A third person suspected of being involved in this incident is being sought by police.
wfxl.com
Tift County Board of Commissioners launch 'Operation Green Light' in support of vets
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Tift County Board of Commissioners announced that the Charles Kent Administration Building located at 225 Tift Avenue North, Tifton, will be illuminated green November 7th through the 11th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
