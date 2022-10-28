Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
XPO Logistics Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings
XPO Logistics Inc XPO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year, to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.10 billion. Excluding Q3 FY21 revenue from the company's intermodal operation, which was sold in March 2022, Q3 FY22 revenue increased year-over-year by 3%. Segment Revenue: North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
tipranks.com
West Fraser Timber’s (NYSE:WFG) Q3-2022 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Canadian wood products company West Fraser Timber reported upbeat Q3 results despite falling lumber prices amid higher interest rates negatively impacting demand. West Fraser Timber Co (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG) reported better-than-expected Q3-2022 results yesterday, topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Based in Canada, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified...
Columbia Sportswear Q3 Sales Up 19% to Record $955 Million
Columbia said late inventory receipts and slower consumer demand resulted in order cancellations and higher inventory levels. In a Nutshell: Columbia Sportswear Company, a multi-brand marketer of outdoor, active and lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, on Thursday said based on strong third quarter performance, it was reiterating its full year outlook for net sales of $3.44 billion to $3.50 billion, representing growth of 10 percent to 12 percent compared to 2021. Net income is expected to still be $315 million to $340 million. Expectations for operating income were lowered to $410 million to $443 million from the prior $415...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
YAHOO!
Caterpillar shows growth in third quarter
Caterpillar released its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, noting sales and revenues of $15 billion. That figure represents a 21% increase over the $12.4 billion that it brought in during the same period last year. Caterpillar reported a 16.2% operating profit margin for the third quarter of 2022, a...
Zacks.com
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast
Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
Sales slump at Facebook parent Meta, stock tumbles
NEW YORK — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, reported a second consecutive quarter of declining sales on Wednesday, as the company contends with a widespread drop in online ad spending and rising competition from TikTok. In addition, an Apple iOS privacy update last year, which limits the capability...
Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss
Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
electrek.co
Ford (F) Q3 earnings preview: Analysts expect revenue to climb despite $1B in supply chain costs
Ford (F) reports its third-quarter earnings Wednesday after the bell. Although analysts expect revenue to climb YOY, earnings growth will be harder to achieve as the company has already warned investors of an over $1 billion impact from supply chain-related costs. Take a look at the Ford 2022 Q3 earnings preview below to see what you can expect later.
Recap: Sterling Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Sterling Bancorp SBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $5.51 million from the same...
CNBC
As earnings plunge, Samsung says chip demand may recover in late 2023
Samsung Electronics reported a 31% drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday and said geopolitical uncertainties are likely to dampen demand until early 2023, as the global economic downturn slashed appetite for electronic devices. The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said that despite the headwinds in the global...
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
tipranks.com
BUD Rises on Earnings Beat; Improved Outlook
Shares of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks provider Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) are soaring in the pre-market trade today after the company delivered a mixed set of third-quarter numbers and upped its EBITDA guidance. Revenue rose 12.1% year-over-year to $15.09 billion but missed expectations by ~$33 million. EPS at $0.84 on the...
tipranks.com
XPO Logistics Drives in Mixed Q3 Numbers
Freight transport services provider XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has delivered a mixed set of third-quarter numbers. Revenue declined 7% year-over-year to $3.04 billion, missing expectations by $60 million. EPS at $1.45, on the other hand, surpassed expectations by $0.1. Importantly, the company witnessed a 65% jump in operating income over the...
Recap: MVB Financial Q3 Earnings
MVB Financial MVBF reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MVB Financial missed estimated earnings by 56.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was down $3.01 million from the same...
Comments / 0