Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Diving

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 11.60% to $98.09 during Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Autoblog

Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock, Morgan Stanley says

Tesla rakes in so much of its profits from Chinese sales that it will behave like a tech stock listed on Hong Kong's Hang Seng or the Shanghai Composite index until at least 2030, according to Morgan Stanley. The electric carmaker is likely to find itself closely tethered to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today

U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Lower; Apple, Amazon, Intel And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday, October 28:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Lower As Big Tech Crashes Earnings Party. U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines, following another disappointing series of earnings updates from big tech companies that continue to raise questions about the resilience of the U.S. economy.
Benzinga

US Stocks Start Week On Lower Note; Dow Dips Over 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.67% to 32,640.99 while the NASDAQ fell 1.22% to 10,966.78. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.80% to 3,869.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Benzinga

Friday Market Wrap: Dow Jones Index Aims For Best October In Its History

U.S. GDP grew by an estimated 2.6% in the third quarter, exceeding economist estimates of 2.3% growth. In the week ahead, third-quarter earnings season rolls on. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday to close out its fourth straight week of gains despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May. The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week. Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after...
NASDAQ

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. But beyond making those advanced computer chips, it's also expanding its footprint in the software space, thanks to its leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%

U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 travel stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended three stocks investors should add to their portfolios to take advantage of hot travel demand. Cramer named travel as one of five recession-resistant market leaders that are emerging, while tech stocks have been hammered during earnings season. Part of the reason tech companies have...
CNBC

Stocks slip on Monday as Dow looks to close out its best month since 1976

Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were poised to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.5% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 60 points lower, or roughly 0.2%. Markets...

