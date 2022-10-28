Read full article on original website
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Why Amazon Shares Are Diving
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 11.60% to $98.09 during Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy...
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Autoblog
Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla rakes in so much of its profits from Chinese sales that it will behave like a tech stock listed on Hong Kong's Hang Seng or the Shanghai Composite index until at least 2030, according to Morgan Stanley. The electric carmaker is likely to find itself closely tethered to the...
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Stocks Edge Lower; Apple, Amazon, Intel And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday, October 28:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Lower As Big Tech Crashes Earnings Party. U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines, following another disappointing series of earnings updates from big tech companies that continue to raise questions about the resilience of the U.S. economy.
US Stocks Start Week On Lower Note; Dow Dips Over 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.67% to 32,640.99 while the NASDAQ fell 1.22% to 10,966.78. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.80% to 3,869.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Amazon's Market Cap Bloodbath: Value Of Netflix, Paypal Combined Vanishes In A Flash
Amazon.com Inc AMZN rebounded Friday, climbing to the $100 level — gaining back about $100 billion in market cap — after basically seeing shares fall off a cliff on the previous day. The e-commerce giant reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday, beating on the top...
Friday Market Wrap: Dow Jones Index Aims For Best October In Its History
U.S. GDP grew by an estimated 2.6% in the third quarter, exceeding economist estimates of 2.3% growth. In the week ahead, third-quarter earnings season rolls on. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday to close out its fourth straight week of gains despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May. The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week. Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after...
NASDAQ
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. But beyond making those advanced computer chips, it's also expanding its footprint in the software space, thanks to its leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year...
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Benzinga
US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 travel stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended three stocks investors should add to their portfolios to take advantage of hot travel demand. Cramer named travel as one of five recession-resistant market leaders that are emerging, while tech stocks have been hammered during earnings season. Part of the reason tech companies have...
msn.com
'Safe port in the storm:' Why investors rewarded Apple but fled its Big Tech peers after earnings
Apple's performance during earnings this week got a drastically different reaction from investors than other Big Tech companies. Apple shares were up about 7% Friday morning after it reported earnings Thursday. Microsoft and Alphabet had their worst days of the year Wednesday. Meta plunged 24% Thursday, and Amazon was down...
CNBC
Stocks slip on Monday as Dow looks to close out its best month since 1976
Stocks slipped Monday as the final trading day of October kicked off, but the major averages were poised to snap a two-month losing streak. The S&P 500 last traded 0.5% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 60 points lower, or roughly 0.2%. Markets...
