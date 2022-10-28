ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (10/31)

Comstock Concert Hall (105 W. Brandeis Ave.) Join UofL’s “undead” student conductors for a free night of music by Danny Elfman, Edvard Grieg, Igor Stravinsky, Gustav Holst, John Williams and more. Highlands Taproom. Free | 9 p.m. The recurring Metal Monday series returns for an especially spooky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Festival Of Faiths Will Celebrate the Power Of The Story

The Festival of Faiths will celebrate the power of the story to cultivate purpose, a sense of belonging and definition in our lives. The 2022 Festival of Faiths, “Sacred Stories: Contemplation and Connection” will happen Nov. 9-12. The festival will investigate old and new stories through the lens of faith. It will also look at how identities are shaped by intersection with religion, culture, politics, heritage and more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

24 Essential Karaoke Spots In Louisville And Southern Indiana

Feeling stir-crazy? Need a place to sing your heart out without waking the neighbors? LEO’s got you covered. We did deep-dive and found 25 essential karaoke spots that you and all your karaoke loving friends should try. The spots in this list range from daily karaoke, to bars that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The Limbo Will Close This Weekend

The Limbo, a tiki bar and event venue downtown (411 W. Chestnut St.), will close this weekend. “Thank you to all of you who have walked through our doors in the last 3+ years,” said the post. “We cannot thank you enough for your support. We’ve been humbled to serve our city. You gave this space meaning. And we’ve lived for every second of it. You’ve made a lot of dreams come true over here. It has been an amazing, glorious adventure and we couldn’t have done it without all of your love and support. We hope you’ll join us and make these last two nights special.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Recruiting: RB Logan Frazier Wants To Be A Card

Running back prospect Logan Frazier’s desire to be a Cardinal runs deeper than football. For Frazier, the University of Louisville is a family affair. Cardinal red runs in his blood. His grandfather attended Louisville but his playing career was devastatingly cut short by a familiar foe. Battling cancer reduced...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: Cardinals Battle Refs, Destroy Deacons

Pure elation are the only words that can describe what happened last night. This Louisville team achieved something nobody expected, and did so in convincing fashion with arguably one of the best quarters in Louisville football history. Prior to the legendary third quarter, Louisville’s chances of winning looked less than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Indoor Halloween Events

*This post will be updated as we found out more information. This rain is a downer for Halloween weekend. Have no fear, we have compiled indoor options for you. Outdoor events are always better when Mother Nature cooperates, but we all know that does not always happen. So just in case, things don’t go as planned here are events for you to consider for Indoor Halloween happenings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy