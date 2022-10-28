Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (10/31)
Comstock Concert Hall (105 W. Brandeis Ave.) Join UofL’s “undead” student conductors for a free night of music by Danny Elfman, Edvard Grieg, Igor Stravinsky, Gustav Holst, John Williams and more. Highlands Taproom. Free | 9 p.m. The recurring Metal Monday series returns for an especially spooky...
leoweekly.com
Festival Of Faiths Will Celebrate the Power Of The Story
The Festival of Faiths will celebrate the power of the story to cultivate purpose, a sense of belonging and definition in our lives. The 2022 Festival of Faiths, “Sacred Stories: Contemplation and Connection” will happen Nov. 9-12. The festival will investigate old and new stories through the lens of faith. It will also look at how identities are shaped by intersection with religion, culture, politics, heritage and more.
leoweekly.com
24 Essential Karaoke Spots In Louisville And Southern Indiana
Feeling stir-crazy? Need a place to sing your heart out without waking the neighbors? LEO’s got you covered. We did deep-dive and found 25 essential karaoke spots that you and all your karaoke loving friends should try. The spots in this list range from daily karaoke, to bars that...
Louisville Stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne in Exhibition Play
The Cardinals suffer their first loss in exhibition play since 2000.
wdrb.com
Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
Payne on Louisville's Loss to Lenoir-Rhyne: 'We Needed This Whooping'
The Cardinals' loss to the Bears snapped a 39-game wining streak in exhibition play.
Game Day Live Blog: Lenoir-Rhyne at Louisville | Exhibition 1
The Cardinals kick off exhibition play with a matchup against the Bears.
leoweekly.com
The Limbo Will Close This Weekend
The Limbo, a tiki bar and event venue downtown (411 W. Chestnut St.), will close this weekend. “Thank you to all of you who have walked through our doors in the last 3+ years,” said the post. “We cannot thank you enough for your support. We’ve been humbled to serve our city. You gave this space meaning. And we’ve lived for every second of it. You’ve made a lot of dreams come true over here. It has been an amazing, glorious adventure and we couldn’t have done it without all of your love and support. We hope you’ll join us and make these last two nights special.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 57-47 Exhibition Loss vs. Lenoir-Rhyne
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, guard/forward Mike James and forward Jae'Lyn Withers said after their exhibition loss to the Bears:
Watch: Kenny Payne Talks Start of Exhibition Play
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne met with the media to discuss the start of exhibition play ahead of the 2022-23 regular season.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville offense disappears in exhibition loss to Lenoir-Rhyne, 57-47
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The predictions for this University of Louisville men’s basketball season were not encouraging. The Cards have been picked to finish as low as 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville coach Kenny Payne said that this rebuild would require time. Patience. Development. Perseverance. Perspective....
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Recruiting: RB Logan Frazier Wants To Be A Card
Running back prospect Logan Frazier’s desire to be a Cardinal runs deeper than football. For Frazier, the University of Louisville is a family affair. Cardinal red runs in his blood. His grandfather attended Louisville but his playing career was devastatingly cut short by a familiar foe. Battling cancer reduced...
Louisville Football: Cardinals Battle Refs, Destroy Deacons
Pure elation are the only words that can describe what happened last night. This Louisville team achieved something nobody expected, and did so in convincing fashion with arguably one of the best quarters in Louisville football history. Prior to the legendary third quarter, Louisville’s chances of winning looked less than...
Louisville Dominates No. 10 Wake Forest In Stunning Upset: Fans React
The Louisville Cardinals may have been 4-3 entering Saturday's action, but they left the field with a massive win over a top-10 team in Wake Forest. The Cards exploded for a 35-point quarter on their way to the 48-21 victory to stun the Demon Deacons. Fans reacted to the huge...
Indoor Halloween Events
*This post will be updated as we found out more information. This rain is a downer for Halloween weekend. Have no fear, we have compiled indoor options for you. Outdoor events are always better when Mother Nature cooperates, but we all know that does not always happen. So just in case, things don’t go as planned here are events for you to consider for Indoor Halloween happenings.
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
An Afternoon in Elizabethtown
𝗘-𝗧𝗢𝗪𝗡 (if you’re familiar) 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒏 (if you’re just getting acquainted) Papi's Tacos and More in downtown Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
wdrb.com
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
