The Limbo, a tiki bar and event venue downtown (411 W. Chestnut St.), will close this weekend. “Thank you to all of you who have walked through our doors in the last 3+ years,” said the post. “We cannot thank you enough for your support. We’ve been humbled to serve our city. You gave this space meaning. And we’ve lived for every second of it. You’ve made a lot of dreams come true over here. It has been an amazing, glorious adventure and we couldn’t have done it without all of your love and support. We hope you’ll join us and make these last two nights special.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO