Essex County, NJ

Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond

On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
NEWARK, NJ
Essex County to hold paper shredding day Nov. 5

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County residents are invited to the Essex County Paper Shredding Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove. “Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Belleville woman and dog duo win ‘most creative’ prize at Strut Your Mutt

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
West Orange man takes home a ‘most creative’ prize from Strut Your Mutt

CALDWELL, NJ — Fred Zorn, center, of West Orange, and his dog, Zander, win second place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Grover Cleveland Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Zander was dressed in a knitted dragon costume. With them is Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
East Orange renames street for Gladys Blount

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Davis Street is now Gladys Eva Blount Way, named for East Orange’s own Gladys E. Blount, a World War II veteran as the member of an exclusive Women’s Army Corps unit. Though Blount, who is now 100, was unable to travel back to East Orange from her current home in Ruskin, Fla., she watched the Oct. 19 ceremony remotely; the event was attended by town leaders, many of Blount’s family members and approximately 60 fifth-graders from Mildred Barry Garvin School.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
County dedicates new building for DPW and sheriff’s office

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. dedicated a new 40,000-square-foot Essex County public works and sheriff’s office building on Grove Avenue in Cedar Grove. The building will be used to house vehicles, store equipment and supplies, and provide workspace for the DPW Traffic Division and sign shop.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, weapons bust

Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
NEWARK, NJ
41 fugitives arrested in Essex County warrant sweep

NEWARK, NJ — On Oct. 24, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced the capture of 41 fugitives wanted for outstanding arrest warrants in Essex County. The fugitives were arrested on felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, and 12 have alleged gang affiliations.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ

MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

