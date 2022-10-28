Read full article on original website
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Dogs Bring Comfort To Grievers At Whitting Funeral Home
Many can agree that animals just know when someone is upset or hurting in the way that they provide comfort in the hardest moments. That is why at Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head, three dogs occupy the building along with the staff. They are there for grieving families to pet, hug and provide comfort during what can be among the worst moments in a person’s life, making arrangements for a loved one.
fox5ny.com
Haunted House of Hamburgers offers Halloween year-round on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Halloween doesn't have to be a once-a-year phenomenon if you're living on Long Island. At the Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale, spooky-themed cuisine is on the menu year-round. Gargoyles, ghouls, and goblins greet you as you enter the restaurant, as creepy sound effects play, creatures in...
Trick or Treaters Pack Broadway in Greenlawn
Trick or treaters thronged Broadway in Greenlawn Saturday afternoon. Kids and adults alike in costumes including princesses and superheroes, cows, dragons and dinosaurs, firefighters,and Harry Potter characters, stopped by participating shops and were rewarded with handfuls of candy. They were also able to check out Read More ...
longisland.com
Sweetgreens To Open Second Long Island Location in Woodbury
Sweetgreens is on a roll here on Long Island. With their first location already opened in Garden City and another planned for Huntington, they are expanding at a frantic pace. A second restaurant on Long Island will open on Tuesday, November 1 in Woodbury at 7969 Jericho Turnpike in the Woodbury Village shopping mall.
longisland.com
Police, Coast Guard Searching for Operator of Boat That Washed Up at Smith Point Beach
Suffolk Police have confirmed that Marine Bureau officers are looking for the operator of a boat that was located on Smith Point Beach, approximately two miles west of Moriches Inlet, at approximately 8:15pm on Sunday, October 30. “It is under investigation if the operator of the vessel is in the...
'He's not safe at this school.' Mother says special needs son was struck in the face by TA in Lindenhurst
According to an incident report, the attack happened a week ago at Just Kids Early Childhood Center - a school that has programs for special needs children.
longisland.com
Familia Bakery Signs Long-Term Lease for Upcoming Hampton Bays Location
Familia Bakery has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 252 W Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY. Familia Bakery will be occupying approximately 2,700 square feet in the Tiana Plaza shopping center. Familia Bakery offers a wide selection of sweets and baked goods, including custom cakes, macarons, Colombian-style breads...
Woman fatally shot in parking lot on Long Island
The shooting happened in the back of a parking lot on Middle Country Road in Coram early Saturday morning.
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
Alert: Massive Fire Can Break Out Due to Using This Device
The temperatures are dropping quickly and it's very important to remember these fire safety tips. Ugh, we have officially reached that time of year where it's cold in the morning and at night. Unfortunately it's just going to be getting worse and a big debate always starts about when to turn the heat on. I have NO tolerance when it comes to the cold and the second I feel chilly it's game over for me. I try anything to stay warm, but you have to be careful because there are methods that you might not be aware of that are actually dangerous and could cause fires.
Boy on bicycle fatally struck by driver on Long Island
A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a driver on Long Island over the weekend, Suffolk County police said Monday.
Nearly 100 evacuated after underground Hell's Kitchen homeless encampment catches fire
The encampment was three levels below a hotel-turned-homeless shelter, and 25 feet above the tracks of Amtrak's Empire line.
Village Halloween Parade 2022: Date, time, route and more to know
The Village Halloween Parade is almost here. New York City’s spooky tradition returns to Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on Halloween night.
Teen seriously hurt after falling off moving SUV in Deer Park
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West 4th Street between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue.
darienite.com
Latest Health Inspection Reports for Darien Restaurants, Other Food Serving Places
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department released health inspection reports for 17 food-serving establishments on Thursday for inspections that took place from Oct. 13 to 26. Thirteen inspections resulted in an “A” rating, and another four received a “B.”
Long Island husband and wife fatally struck by car while crossing the street
A Long Island couple was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
foodpoisonjournal.com
Campylobacter hits Brooklyn
According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
