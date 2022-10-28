ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calverton, NY

glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Dogs Bring Comfort To Grievers At Whitting Funeral Home

Many can agree that animals just know when someone is upset or hurting in the way that they provide comfort in the hardest moments. That is why at Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head, three dogs occupy the building along with the staff. They are there for grieving families to pet, hug and provide comfort during what can be among the worst moments in a person’s life, making arrangements for a loved one.
GLEN HEAD, NY
fox5ny.com

Haunted House of Hamburgers offers Halloween year-round on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Halloween doesn't have to be a once-a-year phenomenon if you're living on Long Island. At the Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale, spooky-themed cuisine is on the menu year-round. Gargoyles, ghouls, and goblins greet you as you enter the restaurant, as creepy sound effects play, creatures in...
FARMINGDALE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Trick or Treaters Pack Broadway in Greenlawn

Trick or treaters thronged Broadway in Greenlawn Saturday afternoon. Kids and adults alike in costumes  including princesses and superheroes, cows, dragons and dinosaurs, firefighters,and Harry Potter characters, stopped by participating shops and were rewarded with handfuls of candy. They were also able to check out Read More ...
GREENLAWN, NY
longisland.com

Sweetgreens To Open Second Long Island Location in Woodbury

Sweetgreens is on a roll here on Long Island. With their first location already opened in Garden City and another planned for Huntington, they are expanding at a frantic pace. A second restaurant on Long Island will open on Tuesday, November 1 in Woodbury at 7969 Jericho Turnpike in the Woodbury Village shopping mall.
WOODBURY, NY
longisland.com

Familia Bakery Signs Long-Term Lease for Upcoming Hampton Bays Location

Familia Bakery has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 252 W Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY. Familia Bakery will be occupying approximately 2,700 square feet in the Tiana Plaza shopping center. Familia Bakery offers a wide selection of sweets and baked goods, including custom cakes, macarons, Colombian-style breads...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
PIX11

Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
COPIAGUE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Alert: Massive Fire Can Break Out Due to Using This Device

The temperatures are dropping quickly and it's very important to remember these fire safety tips. Ugh, we have officially reached that time of year where it's cold in the morning and at night. Unfortunately it's just going to be getting worse and a big debate always starts about when to turn the heat on. I have NO tolerance when it comes to the cold and the second I feel chilly it's game over for me. I try anything to stay warm, but you have to be careful because there are methods that you might not be aware of that are actually dangerous and could cause fires.
HIGHLAND FALLS, NY
darienite.com

Latest Health Inspection Reports for Darien Restaurants, Other Food Serving Places

Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department released health inspection reports for 17 food-serving establishments on Thursday for inspections that took place from Oct. 13 to 26. Thirteen inspections resulted in an “A” rating, and another four received a “B.”
DARIEN, CT
foodpoisonjournal.com

Campylobacter hits Brooklyn

According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant

Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
HAUPPAUGE, NY

