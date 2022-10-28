ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfield, NJ



.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Holy Family gets commitment from Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 MF/ATT Covely

Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 midfielder/attackman Maxx Covely has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Holy Family University. High school: Highland Regional High School (Blackwood, N.J.) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Holy Family University. Academic honors: Honor Roll Student of Month, Vice President...
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Malvern Prep 2024 LSM/DEF Worsnup commits to Rutgers

Malvern Prep 2024 LSM/defenseman Kyle Worsnup has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Rutgers University. High school: Malvern Prep (Malvern, PA) Club teams: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Asension Premier. Lacrosse honors: 2 time Maverik Showtime All Star. Academic honors: 2 Time Distinguished Honors. Why did you choose...
Blue Ox offering Boys’ Elite Defensive Training at @BerwynClub

Blue Ox is accepting requests for its popular Boys’ Elite Defensive Training on Wednesdays in January and February (7:15-9 p.m., 8 sessions) at Berwyn Sports Club. What is it and why is it Elite? Blue Ox Elite Training is offered to elite defensive players in the greater Philadelphia area that meet the qualifications listed below. Grade levels will be capped to 5 players from 9th, 10th, and 11th grades and 10 players from 12th grade. This program will only allow for the max number in each session to make for the most efficient training possible.
