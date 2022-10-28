Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor has been arrested Friday morning.
Diamond Arnold-Johnson was taken into custody by Little Rock police for an outstanding warrant for felony terroristic threatening. Arnold-Johnson appears to have recorded the officers’ arrival on a Facebook Livestream, including her opening the door for them.
Several uniformed Little Rock Police Department officers are seen in the video participating in the arrest.
Arnold-Johnson is running for Arkansas Auditor of State. Early voting has been underway since Monday leading up to the Nov. 8 general election.
