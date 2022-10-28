ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning

By Alex Kienlen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor has been arrested Friday morning.

Diamond Arnold-Johnson was taken into custody by Little Rock police for an outstanding warrant for felony terroristic threatening. Arnold-Johnson appears to have recorded the officers’ arrival on a Facebook Livestream, including her opening the door for them.

Several uniformed Little Rock Police Department officers are seen in the video participating in the arrest.

Arnold-Johnson is running for Arkansas Auditor of State. Early voting has been underway since Monday leading up to the Nov. 8 general election.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Comments / 24

Mark Webb
3d ago

As a proud Democrat, if indeed this woman is guilty of terroristic threatening then in my opinion she should not even be able to get on the ballot for a public office. It's a shame Republicans don't feel the same way, instead they seem proud to have the dregs of the Republican party running for office.

Reply(15)
6
 

