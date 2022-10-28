Chinese medicine ingredients found to generate autophagic flux to suppress tumor progression in gastric cancer

Read full article on original website
Related
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
News-Medical.net
Common oral bacterium promotes tumor progression-associated activity in pancreatic cancer cells
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
TODAY.com
Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role
A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
A 28-year-old who lost 25 pounds without dieting or exercise was told she had IBS. She actually had colon cancer.
Ashley Teague, now 30, experienced unexplained weight loss, diarrhea, and bloody stool for months. She said her doctors refused her colonoscopy requests, since she was young and looked healthy. She had colon cancer and Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that raises the risk of several cancers.
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
CNET
Blood Pressure Medicine Recall: Two Lots Pulled Over Impurity
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Medical News Today
Circadian rhythm disruptions linked to increased risk of lung cancer, study shows
Researchers investigated the effects of circadian disruption in a mouse model of lung cancer. They found that chronic jet lag disrupts the expression of clock genes and increases tumor burden. They also identified a mechanism involving heat shock factor 1 (HSF1) genes that potentially underlies the increased rate of tumor...
MedicalXpress
Reprogramming of immune cells shown to fight off melanoma
A new way of reprogramming our immune cells to shrink or kill off cancer cells has been shown to work in the otherwise hard to treat and devastating skin cancer, melanoma. The University of Bristol-led discovery, published in Advanced Science today, demonstrates a new way to clear early stage pre-cancerous and even late-stage tumor cells.
technologynetworks.com
Link Identified Between Mitochondria and Pancreatic Cancer
The mitochondria is a key energy-producing component of the human cell that plays an important role in cancer cell metabolism. In a research paper published in PLOS ONE, Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, alongside national and international collaborators, distinguish a specific gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that correlates with poor patient outcome.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies potential new treatment target for sleep apnea
In a new study with obese mice, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that specialized channel proteins are possible therapeutic targets for sleep apnea and similar abnormally slow breathing disorders in obese people. The protein, a cation channel known as TRPM7, is found in carotid bodies,...
MedicalXpress
Chlorhexidine disinfectant may perform best in killing bone tumor cells after surgery
The widely used disinfectant chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) appears to be the most effective irrigation solution for use as part of the surgical treatment of bone tumors, suggests an experimental study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Of the various solutions used to eliminate remaining tumor cells after surgery,...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover anti-inflammatory molecules that decline in the aging brain
Aging involves complicated plot twists and a large cast of characters: inflammation, stress, metabolism changes, and many others. Now, a team of Salk Institute and UC San Diego scientists reveal another factor implicated in the aging process—a class of lipids called SGDGs (3-sulfogalactosyl diacylglycerols) that decline in the brain with age and may have anti-inflammatory effects.
MedicalXpress
Newly designed molecule could help treat deadly lung condition
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a deadly condition. The only available therapies can slow disease progression, but they are not a cure and often cause intolerable side effects. Patients diagnosed with the disease will die within three to five years of diagnosis. "It is more lethal than most cancers," says Naftali Kaminski, MD, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Endowed Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary) at Yale School of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Family of DNA damage–inducing microbial metabolites found in guts of people with IBS
A team of researchers at Yale University has identified a group of genotoxins produced by a gut microbe that can damage DNA, leading to an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes the screening process they developed. Jens Puschhof and Cynthia Sears, with the German Cancer Research Center and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, respectively, have published a Perspectives piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team on this effort.
MedicalXpress
A stem cell protein facilitates relapse of pediatric brain tumors
Medulloblastoma is the most common form of malignant brain tumor in children, which often can be cured with operation, radiation and chemotherapy. But a distinct type of medulloblastoma has an increased risk of becoming resistant to the treatment. This will cause recurrence that is strongly connected to increased mortality. That...
MedicalXpress
Study assesses symptom trajectories and outcomes in patients with kidney disease
When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
Medical News Today
Increasing longevity: Vigorous exercise 2 minutes a day may be enough
The study shows that relatively low amounts of weekly vigorous physical activity may result in health benefits. Experts describe how building short bursts of exercise into your daily routine may result in long-term health outcomes. Research shows that regular exercise results in a lower risk of developing several long-term (chronic)...
MedicalXpress
Multiomics study of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, published today a large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in Nature Genetics. Sequence variants that associate with NAFLD were identified, including rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets. Plasma proteomic analyses provided further insight into the pathogenesis of NAFLD.
Comments / 0