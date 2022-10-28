Read full article on original website
WBTV
Rain, thunderstorms possible through the rest of Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stick with us through the rest of Halloween with a few rumbles of thunder possible this evening. First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday: AM patchy fog, warmer afternoon. Mainly dry and warmer week ahead. Cloudy and cool for the rest...
WBTV
Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will start out cloudy and gloomy with chances for showers and thunderstorms but as early as Tuesday we’ll get gradually clearing and round out the week, with temperatures above where they should be for this time of the year. • First Alert Weather...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day: Rain possible for trick-or-treating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It is not going to rain all day, but there will be a risk of rain all day long. Lots of clouds and patchy fog too. First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Rest of the week: Clouds...
WBTV
Families brace for rainy weather this Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we creep closer to Halloween, so does the possibility of rain and storms. Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Some families said this will change their Halloween plans. “Trying to get as much stuff done just in case...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days in place Sunday, Monday as rain may dampen Halloween plans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For today, rain chances look minimal but for tomorrow evening and Halloween, periods of showers will be possible. After Halloween, rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will begin to warm up to kick off November. Today: Mostly cloudy, stray showers possible. First Alert Weather Day Sunday:...
WBTV
10-degree temp drop ahead, Sunday rain could impact Halloween plans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to wrap up this last week of October with temperatures 10 degrees cooler than how we began the week Monday. The first half of the weekend looks dry, but we’ll be gearing up for some changes Sunday and into Halloween. Friday: Mostly...
rowancountyweather.com
Long Range Winter Forecast 2022-20223
Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, North Carolina and Rowan County.
WBTV
One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area
Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week. The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. Local group trying to help those touched by gun...
Repair leaves many along Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pipe repair left residents and businesses along busy Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours Saturday. Charlotte Water said crews were working to repair a water pipe and that the service along Wilkinson and the immediate area would be affected. Around 7 p.m. officials sent out an update that […]
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events
Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
WBTV
Charlotte gas prices drop 10 cents over past week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 10 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.41 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is 17 cents higher than the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
'It's looking pretty good' | 100-year-old willow oak tree saved, another torn down as construction begins in Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krysten Reilly and her husband founded NoDa Tree Save to try and save some of Charlotte's characteristic tree canopies but also understand the city's growth. "I don't think anybody's surprised it's happening," Reilly said. "This neighborhood is growing and a lot of people want to live...
Two entrapped, rescued in NC crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
Two adults, child displaced after large house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two adults and a child were displaced from their home Saturday afternoon after a large house fire in northeast Charlotte. The fire started just after 1 p.m. on Dixie Ann Drive, which is in the University Area. A Channel 9 crew on the scene could see crews working to put the flames and a house completely gutted.
qcnews.com
I-77 North reopens Monday after crash near Woodlawn Rd in SW Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes were closed Monday morning along Interstate-77 northbound following an accident, according to NCDOT. The crash happened at 6:41 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on I-77 North, near Woodlawn Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 6 [Woodlawn Road]. The interstate reopened around...
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
WBTV
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween. The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids. Hemby Children’s Hospital...
