ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Rain, thunderstorms possible through the rest of Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stick with us through the rest of Halloween with a few rumbles of thunder possible this evening. First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday: AM patchy fog, warmer afternoon. Mainly dry and warmer week ahead. Cloudy and cool for the rest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day: Rain possible for trick-or-treating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It is not going to rain all day, but there will be a risk of rain all day long. Lots of clouds and patchy fog too. First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Rest of the week: Clouds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Families brace for rainy weather this Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we creep closer to Halloween, so does the possibility of rain and storms. Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Some families said this will change their Halloween plans. “Trying to get as much stuff done just in case...
CHARLOTTE, NC
rowancountyweather.com

Long Range Winter Forecast 2022-20223

Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, North Carolina and Rowan County.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area

Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week. The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. Local group trying to help those touched by gun...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gas prices drop 10 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 10 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.41 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is 17 cents higher than the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

I-77 North reopens Monday after crash near Woodlawn Rd in SW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes were closed Monday morning along Interstate-77 northbound following an accident, according to NCDOT. The crash happened at 6:41 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on I-77 North, near Woodlawn Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 6 [Woodlawn Road]. The interstate reopened around...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy