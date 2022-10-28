Read full article on original website
Faster screen of biologicals for growth stimulants, disease protection in wheat and corn
Researchers found a much faster way to screen soil bacteria as potential biostimulants and bio-pesticides. UJ scientists identified ten times more volatile signal compounds from the bacteria, compared to most recent studies. Rhizobacteria can protect crops from abiotic and biotic stresses by boosting plant growth and plant self-defense. Farmers apply...
Teflon coating study raises hot questions about microplastics in cooking
Ever noticed how your non-stick cookware wears thin over time?. Scientists from Newcastle University and Flinders University have now been able to measure how millions of tiny plastic particles potentially come off during cooking and in the wash as non-stick pots and pans gradually lose their coating. Just one surface...
Vegetation regulates energy exchange in the Arctic
Global warming is changing the Arctic by causing permafrost thaw, glacier melt, droughts, fires and changes in vegetation. These developments are strongly linked to the energy exchange between land and the atmosphere. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now shown that different plant communities in the tundra play a key role in this energy exchange but are not taken into account in climate models.
A lasting impact: Microplastics settling into soil
Whether we like it or not, plastic is a major part of our lives. The production and use of plastics has been found to create a problem because "microplastics" are accumulating in our soils. Microplastics are tiny particles of plastic debris that are often found in the environment. Less than...
How researchers solved a decades-old mystery regarding cell volume
A psychedelic movie of stressed cells under a microscope sent a team of kidney physiologists and biologists from the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University on a journey to solve a mystery: How do cells control their volume?. Their study, published today in Cell, explains how the scientists used...
Cooking from meal boxes can cut household food waste by 38%—new research
The amount of food wasted by households each year was estimated at 570 million tons in 2019. This is food that has been produced, packaged and taken to shops and homes, only to end up in the bin. Not only is the food wasted, but the greenhouse gases emitted during the entire process—from raising livestock, making packaging, transporting fruit and vegetables in refrigerated vehicles—are a pointless ecological burden.
A new map of the octopus visual system gives clues to brain evolution
It's hard for the octopus to pick just one party trick. It swims via jet propulsion, shoots inky chemicals at its foes, and can change its skin within seconds to blend in with its surroundings. A team of University of Oregon researchers is investigating yet another distinctive feature of this...
The softer side of bats, a crucial component of many ecosystems
A group of bats is often called a colony. But did you know it's also referred to as a cauldron? With that kind of language, it's easy to understand how these winged mammals came to be associated with Halloween. Long portrayed in media as blood-thirsty, disease-carrying night-stalkers, real bats don't quite live up to their notorious reputation.
When winds and currents align, ocean mixing goes deep
When warm, salty subtropical waters flow into the chilly North Atlantic, they cool, sink, and become the oxygen- and carbon-rich waters of the deep ocean. This convection is an important part of the global climate system, helping sequester carbon dioxide and heat from the atmosphere. Convection typically is thought to...
Stealth-care system: Scientists test 'smart' red blood cells to deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria
Physicists at McMaster University have identified a natural delivery system which can safely carry potent antibiotics throughout the body to selectively attack and kill bacteria by using red blood cells as a vehicle. The platform, described in a new paper in the journal ACS Infectious Diseases, could help to address...
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
Uncovering the massive quantum mysteries of black holes
Bizarre quantum properties of black holes—including their mind-bending ability to have different masses simultaneously—have been confirmed by University of Queensland physicists. A UQ-led team of theoretical physicists, headed by Ph.D. candidate Joshua Foo, ran calculations that reveal surprising black hole quantum phenomena. "Black holes are an incredibly unique...
'Earth is in our hands': Astronaut Pesquet's plea for the planet
From his unique viewpoint hundreds of kilometres above Earth, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet told AFP he felt helpless watching fires rage across the planet below, calling for more to be done to protect this fragile "island of life". Pesquet said his two tours onboard the International Space Station convinced him...
New computational method builds detailed maps of human tissues
Weill Cornell Medicine researchers have developed a computational method to map the architecture of human tissues in unprecedented detail. Their approach promises to accelerate studies on organ-scale cellular interactions and could enable powerful new diagnostic strategies for a wide range of diseases. The method, published Oct. 31 in Nature Methods,...
Some like it hot: The ecological benefits of oyster reefs in tropical waters
A Griffith-led study has reported that tropical oyster reefs have a far greater diversity of reef-building oyster species than those in temperate waters. Published in Frontiers in Marine Science, the research shows there are over four times more species of reef-building oysters in the tropics compared to temperate regions and many of these tropical species often create mixed-species oyster reefs.
Another reason red dwarfs might be bad for life: No asteroid belts
In a recent study accepted to The Astrophysical Journal Letters, a team of researchers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) investigated the potential for life on exoplanets orbiting M-dwarf stars, also known as red dwarfs, which are both smaller and cooler than our own sun and is currently open for debate for their potential for life on their orbiting planetary bodies. The study examines how a lack of an asteroid belt might indicate a less likelihood for life on terrestrial worlds.
A better way to tell which species are vulnerable
Wildfires, floods, pollution, and overfishing are among the many disruptions that can change the balance of ecosystems, sometimes endangering the future of entire species. But evaluating these ecosystems to determine which species are most at risk, in order to focus preservation actions and policies where they are most needed, is a challenging task.
Ultra-cold mini twisters: Quantum vortices are a strong indication of superfluidity
A team of quantum physicists from Innsbruck, Austria, led by three-time ERC laureate Francesca Ferlaino has established a new method to observe vortices in dipolar quantum gases. These quantum vortices are considered a strong indication of superfluidity, the frictionless flow of a quantum gas, and have now been experimentally detected for the first time in dipolar gases.
A new paradigm to enhance tumor targeting with biomimetic nanovectors
Tumor targeting is a prerequisite for effective cancer therapy because it enhances the therapeutic outcome and decreases adverse effects. However, effective targeting is challenging to achieve with nanoparticles (NPs) coated with synthetic targeting ligands, which are the current gold standard. The cell membrane (CM) coating technique offers a new approach...
Why hay fever may get worse in a warming climate
Spring—for many, a time of lifting spirits after those long winter months of short days and cold nights. But for about a third of our population who suffer from hay fever, asthma, or both, spring and early summer can be nightmare months, plagued by allergic reactions to various pollens in the air.
