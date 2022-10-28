Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Good sleep can increase women's work ambitions
If women want to lean in to work, they may first want to lay down for a good night's rest. A Washington State University-led study indicated that sleep quality impacted women's mood and changed how they felt about advancing in their careers. Meanwhile, men's aspirations were not impacted by sleep quality.
The US is still ranked as the world's most powerful country, but most people think it's unsafe, survey finds
David Reibstein, an academic at the Wharton School who conducted the research, said the lower quality of life had a lot to do with safety concerns.
MedicalXpress
Low sense of personal control increases people's affinity for tighter, rules-based culture
People who feel a lack of personal control in their lives are more likely to prefer a culture that imposes order, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. These "tighter" cultures, in turn, perpetuate their existence by reducing individuals' sense of personal control and increasing their sense of collective control.
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
NHS tightens restrictions on transgender health care, warns UK parents that transgenderism is often a 'phase'
The United Kingdom's National Health Service is forming new care plans that discourage gender-transitioning for minors, saying gender dysphoria is often a "phase."
psychologytoday.com
Bullying in the Healthcare Setting
Patients often experience medical bullying when they disagree or need more time with healthcare decision making. Informed consent is the practice of being informed about the risks versus benefits of a treatment plan. Providers are often involved in healthcare organizations that promote bullying behavior from the top down. If organizations...
MedicalXpress
How can Canada reduce surgical backlogs without expanding privatization?
Growing surgical backlogs during the COVID-19 pandemic have revived debate in Canada about the merits of allowing patients to pay privately for faster access to care. However, speakers at the first Canadian Doctors for Medicare policy summit argued it's a myth that a parallel private system would ease pressure on public health care.
Banning afro and cornrow haircuts at school IS illegal and pupils should not be 'unfairly singled out' because of such styles, equalities watchdog warns
Pupils should not be 'unfairly singled out' at school because they have afro hair, the equalities watchdog has said. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said policies which ban certain hairstyles without making exceptions on racial grounds 'are likely to be unlawful'. This includes styles such as afros, braids,...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Banner – University Medicine Neuroscience Institute to offer educational awareness, free exams at Dia de los Muertos event Oct. 30
On Sunday, Oct.. 30, neurosurgeons from the Banner – University Medicine Neuroscience Institute will be performing free neurological exams, blood pressure screenings, and engaging with the community about misconceptions around neurological issues and how they disproportionately affect Hispanic people. The Dia de los Muertos educational event for neurological issues...
MedicalXpress
Study underscores need for food literacy, Canadian school food program
Children have been told, "Eat your fruits and vegetables" throughout generations. But a new study out of Western's Human Environment's Analysis Laboratory (HEAL) shows knowledge—not nagging—could be the missing ingredient in getting kids to up their intake of these nutrient-dense foods. The survey-based study is one of many...
WebMD
Over 333,000 Healthcare Workers Left Jobs in 2021, Report Says
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers left their jobs in 2021, many for pandemic-related causes such as burnout, long hours, heavy patient loads, and personal health concerns, said the report published by the commercial intelligence company Definitive Healthcare. Also, many workers retired. An estimated 117,000 physicians left their jobs, including 15,000...
MedicalXpress
Researcher finds 'no news is bad news' when it comes to COVID-19 and consumer dining behavior
The COVID-19 pandemic was marked by uncertainty. As public places slowly began reopening, people had to grapple with the risk they were willing to take for activities like in-person shopping or eating at a restaurant. Rigoberto Lopez, professor of agriculture and resource economics in the College of Agriculture, Health and...
MedicalXpress
Differences in state Medicaid programs for children with medical complexity may lead to care inequity
Medicaid eligibility and coverage for children with medical complexity vary substantially by state, which gives rise to health equity concerns, especially if families move across state lines, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The study focused on Medicaid programs for these children beyond the traditional family income-based eligibility.
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence methods may replace histochemical staining
Pathologists observe tissue samples by staining them first. However, the standard procedures for staining tissue samples in histopathology are time-consuming and require specialized laboratory infrastructure, chemical reagents, and skilled technicians. Uncertainty in tissue staining in the handling of different laboratories and histology technicians may lead to misdiagnosis. In addition, the original tissue sample is not preserved by these histochemical staining techniques currently in use since each step of the procedures has irreversible impact on the sample.
US News and World Report
Webinar: Inside U.S. News Best Hospitals: A Quality Reporting Dialogue
This year, U.S. News & World Report expanded and updated its public reporting on health equity, expanded and updated Best Hospitals for Maternity, and introduced new ratings in ovarian cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery and uterine cancer surgery. In this interactive session, the 10th annual Quality Reporting Dialogue on Best Hospitals, members of the project team at U.S. News and RTI will discuss recent changes and future directions. Q&A will give attendees an opportunity to provide feedback on recent methodology changes and potential changes under consideration.
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MedicalXpress
Walkable neighborhoods may pave way to less cardiovascular risk
Neighborhood walkability, a measure of how easy and safe it is to walk to reach resources for daily living, such as a grocery store, pharmacy, school, work and church, is associated with lower cardiovascular disease burden and risk, according to two preliminary studies to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Scientists shine a spotlight on yet another shrewd maneuver HIV uses to commandeer human cells
More than 40 years into the HIV pandemic, scientists are still turning up clues revealing how the virus hijacks its host's cellular processes to support its own replication—and promote the long-term survival of the virus itself. A new study, led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, has identified...
MedicalXpress
How 'chameleon cancers' can change their colors to survive treatment
An international team of scientists has uncovered one of the mechanisms explaining how some leukemias evade treatment by changing their appearance and identity. Most children with the common blood cancer B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have benefitted from huge improvements in treatment over the last 50 years and nine in every 10 children diagnosed will now be cured.
MedicalXpress
Perceived discrimination increased the risk of worse health outcomes after a heart attack
A study of more than 2,600 young heart attack survivors younger than age 55 found that those who reported more perceived discrimination in their day-to-day lives had a higher risk of worse outcomes in the year after a heart attack, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held live in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
