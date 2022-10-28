As we expected would happen, Colorado football has lost a commit due to the chaotic state of the program. Class of 2023 wide receiver Wesley Watson, who gave his pledge to the Buffs in June, announced on Twitter on Monday that he has decommited. The College Station, Texas three-star prospect had received offers from Kansas State, Houston and Oklahoma State in October alone. Plus, he visited Kansas State on Saturday and has a trip scheduled to Oklahoma State in a couple of weeks. Watson wrote in his decommitment announcement that with CU in a “challenging and delicate position of transition,” he decided it was best to pursue other opportunities. My recruitment is open. pic.twitter.com/kHXeHIAXhO — Wesley Watson (@Wesleyy_8) October 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Report Card: Grading Colorado's performance against the ASU Sun Devils

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO