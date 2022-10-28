ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’

In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Hold Church Ceremony For Daughter Onyx After Revealing The Infant Received Death Threats

Turning to faith! On Sunday, October 16, Nick Cannon and baby mama LaNisha Cole held a "baby dedication" ceremony for their 1-month-old daughter, Onyx.Social media photos showed the pair and their loved ones dressed in white and gold while inside a local church, with the tot clad in a lace white dress and white sneakers."Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!" Cannon, 42, wrote alongside a set of Instagram photos, while Cole captioned her own post, "Thank you to our church family for yesterday's ceremony! It was beautiful."The special gathering comes just days after...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
People

Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase

The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career. In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News.  "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
People

People

