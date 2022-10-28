Read full article on original website
Related
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
Our Condolences To Christopher Meloni's Kids, Who Are Having To Deal With All The Law And Order ‘Zaddy’ Memes
Amid Christopher Meloni's Zaddy era, his kids are dealing with all of the Law & Order memes about it.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Hold Church Ceremony For Daughter Onyx After Revealing The Infant Received Death Threats
Turning to faith! On Sunday, October 16, Nick Cannon and baby mama LaNisha Cole held a "baby dedication" ceremony for their 1-month-old daughter, Onyx.Social media photos showed the pair and their loved ones dressed in white and gold while inside a local church, with the tot clad in a lace white dress and white sneakers."Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!" Cannon, 42, wrote alongside a set of Instagram photos, while Cole captioned her own post, "Thank you to our church family for yesterday's ceremony! It was beautiful."The special gathering comes just days after...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career. In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News. "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air
Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
Julia Roberts Says Marriage to Husband Danny Moder, Life With 3 Kids Is a ‘Dream Come True’
Living the dream! After decades together, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love has only gotten stronger. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” the Runaway Bride star, 54, gushed during a Sunday, October 9, interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
People
346K+
Followers
57K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1