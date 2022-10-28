Read full article on original website
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
ketk.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Lufkin Cash Now in custody after manhunt in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The City of Lufkin has announced that authorities have arrested Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston. According to authorities, Richardson allegedly stole a vehicle and started a chase that ended in Garrison before he got out on foot and was later found. Richardson was booked into the Nacogdoches...
KLTV
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
KLTV
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
KLTV
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man accused of trying to rob a Lufkin store and who escaped custody after his arrest has been found after a manhunt. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office says he is back in custody as of 11 p.m. The suspect was believed to be in...
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
HWY 294 is reopened after Elkhart ISD bus crash
ELKHART, Texas — Highway 294 is reopened after an Elkhart ISD school bus was removed from the area after it flipped and landed in a ditch Friday afternoon. According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the investigation revealed the school bus left the roadway and rolled as it entered a curve in the roadway. At the time of the crash, it was raining and the roadway had standing water, DPS said.
KLTV
Authorities say medical episode suspected in crash that led to home being struck in Flint
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash which caused a home to be hit in Flint is suspected to have had a medical episode. According to a crash report from DPS, troopers were...
KLTV
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. Elkhart ISD reported the cheerleaders were going to a football game in Clifton. According to a DPS crash report, the bus was traveling west on...
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 27 – Oct. 28
Deputies charged Dennis Earl Berry, 55, of Winona, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $301,000. Deputies charged...
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
DPS: 1 dead after two-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man from the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 west of Hideaway. Perrin K. Hannah, 74, of Keller, was traveling east on I-20 behind a 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2019 Wabash Trailer, driven by Sahib Singh, 42, of Bakersfield, California, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Van (Van,TX)
According to the Van Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Van on Thursday. The crash happened on I-20, near FM 314. According to the Police, a dump truck and an unknown vehicle were involved in the collision.
KLTV
City of Longview employee fired, being investigated for credit card abuse
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023. “We were trying to find other daycares around Tyler that might take these younger children,” said Michelle Caccitolo, Principal of St. Gregory’s Cathedral School. “And they all had waiting lists.”. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
East Texas man drove himself to hospital after being shot, suspect arrested
MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
CBS19
