ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

HWY 294 is reopened after Elkhart ISD bus crash

ELKHART, Texas — Highway 294 is reopened after an Elkhart ISD school bus was removed from the area after it flipped and landed in a ditch Friday afternoon. According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the investigation revealed the school bus left the roadway and rolled as it entered a curve in the roadway. At the time of the crash, it was raining and the roadway had standing water, DPS said.
ELKHART, TX
KLTV

15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. Elkhart ISD reported the cheerleaders were going to a football game in Clifton. According to a DPS crash report, the bus was traveling west on...
ELKHART, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
B93

Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant

A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 27 – Oct. 28

Deputies charged Dennis Earl Berry, 55, of Winona, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $301,000. Deputies charged...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

DPS: 1 dead after two-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man from the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 west of Hideaway. Perrin K. Hannah, 74, of Keller, was traveling east on I-20 behind a 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2019 Wabash Trailer, driven by Sahib Singh, 42, of Bakersfield, California, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas man drove himself to hospital after being shot, suspect arrested

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy