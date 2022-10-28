Read full article on original website
Patriots players dumped water on Bill Belichick after his historic win and he actually seemed to love it
The New England Patriots got a big, 22-17, win over the New York Jets on the road on Sunday to get back to. 500 at 4-4. While the victory allowed them to shake off their ugly loss to the Chicago Bears last week, it also lifted head coach Bill Belichick into second place for the most wins by a coach in NFL history with 325 victories (regular season and postseason combined). He had been tied with the legendary George Halas going into Sunday’s game.
How Patriots’ ‘Boogie-Oogie’ ‘Rattled’ Jets’ Zach Wilson In Win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sam Darnold saw ghosts against the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson? He got boogie-oogied. That’s how Matthew Judon explained what the New England Patriots did to the New York Jets’ overwhelmed quarterback in Sunday’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots did...
Roughing the passer on Mac Jones may be season-changing call for Patriots | Chris Mason
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Not even the speedy Tyquan Thornton could catch him. After a miscommunication with Jakobi Meyers, Mac Jones threw a backbreaking pick-six to Michael Carter II. It was telegraphed so badly that nobody was close to touching the Jets cornerback as he strode in the the end zone to put New York up, 17-3, late in the the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Jonathan Kraft: Bill Belichick has ‘earned the right’ to manage Patriots QBs as he sees fit
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The President of the Patriots has no issue with the way his head coach has handled the quarterback situation. Appearing on the SportsHub pregame show, Jonathan Kraft was asked about the quarterback rotation in Monday night’s loss that led to Mac Jones being booed off the field at Gillette Stadium. Kraft praised Belichick extensively and voiced his family’s fully support.
Kraft gives Bill Belichick game ball after win over Jets
FOXBORO -- It's always nice when the Patriots beat the Jets in New Jersey. But for Bill Belichick, Sunday's Patriots win was a little extra sweeter. The victory was the 325th of Belichick's career, moving him into sole possession of second place on the NFL's all-time wins list. Following the 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium, the Patriots had a little celebration planned for their head coach. After Belichick congratulated special teams captain Matthew Slater for continuing his climb up New England's all-time games played list (Slater is second behind only Tom Brady) and presented Slater with a game ball, team owner Robert...
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shines spotlight on antisemitism in ad on NFL broadcasts
NFL fans urged to "Stand Up To Jewish Hate" in 30-second spot that aired during Sunday's games.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick's response to MLB question won't make Red Sox fans happy
While not all members of "Red Sox Nation" are also fans of the Pats, with the high number of crossover fans of both northeast franchises, there are likely lots of Red Sox followers waking up Monday morning shaking their heads at the comments from the 70-year-old. Jeter's playing career spanned...
How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade
It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
Rhamondre Stevenson, 5 Patriots most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Jets
The New England Patriots pulled away with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday to get back to .500 and improve to 4-4 on the season. With that, we take a look at the five players most responsible for the win. 5. Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year running...
Head coach Bill Belichick moves up on all time NFL wins list
After leading his team to a win in week eight, Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick passes George Halas for the second most wins in NFL history. It was going to come, but it was just a matter of when. Belichick notched his 325th career win on Sunday, regular and post-season. This number moved him into sole possession of second place all time in NFL history.
Patriots rule out another key defensive playmaker for Sunday's game
The New England Patriots are already entering Sunday’s game against the New York Jets without their primary enforcer, Christian Barmore, along the defensive front. But on Saturday, they also confirmed they’ll be without hard-hitting safety Kyle Dugger in the defensive backfield. It’s disappointing news considering Dugger did manage...
5 New England Patriots takeaways as defense steps up in win vs. New York Jets
The New England Patriots got back on track on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets 22-17 to get them back to .500 with a 4-4 record. Here are five takeaways from their win over the now 5-3 Jets. Mac Jones was … fine. After how the Monday night game...
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history
Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for the second-most head coach wins in NFL history.
