ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Economic concerns impacting local Pensacola businesses

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Fears of a recession have grown across the country as the effect of inflation continue to impact your wallet. A survey done by Bankrate shows 31 percent of Americans are not prepared for a recession. Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the economy shrunk going...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police Department shares Halloween safety tips

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many people celebrated Halloween this weekend but for those trick-or-treating Monday, we have some safety tips to keep kids safe. Pensacola police say their biggest concern around Halloween is children and cars. Officers recommend going earlier in the day with younger children and paying attention to what...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man arrested for allegedly robbing business in Downtown Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. -- A Pensacola man is in jail Sunday after being arrested in connection to the robbery of a Downtown Atmore business earlier this month. 58-year-old Paul Mcreynolds is charged with assault, robbery and unlawful imprisonment. According to the Atmore Police Department, Mcreynolds robbed New York Fashions on North...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Tornado Watch for SW Alabama and portions of NW Florida

Our weathermaker is here. A tornado watch is posted across SW Alabama and Escambia County (FL) until 12:00 AM. Santa Rosa, Okaloosa & Walton Counties are NOT under tornado watch yet. The tornado threat arrives to NW Florida overnight towards midnight. We'll also see the potential for severe storms after...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Annual 'Wahooloween' event to be held at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- "Wahooloween" is being held at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola Saturday afternoon. The Halloween event begins at 2 p.m. at the stadium and has more than 30 local vendors handing out candy and treats. A showing of the Halloween classic film Hocus Pocus will following the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

MPD: Suspect in Government Plaza standoff shot himself, taken to University Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to Mobile Police Department Chief Paul Prine, the suspect in Monday's standoff at Government Plaza has been taken to University Hospital after shooting himself in the head. ORIGINAL: A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
WEAR

Plans for new wastewater treatment facility in Milton moving forward

MILTON, Fla. -- Plans for a new wastewater treatment facility in Milton can move forward. The city is working to build a new plant in east Milton along the Blackwater River. For months, WEAR News has reported on concerns from the community about moving the plant. Recently, the US Fish...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Watson makes surprise appearance at WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a special guest at the WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive Friday!. Watson made an appearance Friday morning. He is a service dog in training with "Canine Companions." His puppy raiser, Meteorologist Kathryn Daniel, has been helping prepare him for puppy college in Orlando -- which...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2019 deadly shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The last of three men involved in the murder of an Escambia County man learned his fate Friday. A judge sentenced Reggie Lewis to 12 years in prison. The 20-year-old victim died three years ago from Friday. That sentencing marks the end of three-years worth of...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy