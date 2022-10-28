Read full article on original website
City charter amendment on the ballot addresses Pensacola Mayor's executive powers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Five amendments to the City of Pensacola’s charter are on the ballot this year. The first amendment is the most complex. It includes 11 elements that cover everything from the mayor’s executive powers to how the charter should be amended in the future. One of...
Economic concerns impacting local Pensacola businesses
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Fears of a recession have grown across the country as the effect of inflation continue to impact your wallet. A survey done by Bankrate shows 31 percent of Americans are not prepared for a recession. Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the economy shrunk going...
Pensacola Police Department shares Halloween safety tips
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many people celebrated Halloween this weekend but for those trick-or-treating Monday, we have some safety tips to keep kids safe. Pensacola police say their biggest concern around Halloween is children and cars. Officers recommend going earlier in the day with younger children and paying attention to what...
Pensacola man arrested for allegedly robbing business in Downtown Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- A Pensacola man is in jail Sunday after being arrested in connection to the robbery of a Downtown Atmore business earlier this month. 58-year-old Paul Mcreynolds is charged with assault, robbery and unlawful imprisonment. According to the Atmore Police Department, Mcreynolds robbed New York Fashions on North...
Tornado Watch for SW Alabama and portions of NW Florida
Our weathermaker is here. A tornado watch is posted across SW Alabama and Escambia County (FL) until 12:00 AM. Santa Rosa, Okaloosa & Walton Counties are NOT under tornado watch yet. The tornado threat arrives to NW Florida overnight towards midnight. We'll also see the potential for severe storms after...
44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
Car found on fire underneath Escambia County Eleven Mile Creek bridge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bridge in Escambia County has been blocked off Saturday evening after a car was found on fire underneath it. According to fire rescue, they responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Beulah. Firefighters say crew members were able...
Palafox Market holds annual 'Halloween Market' celebration in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Trick-or-treating came early for the little ghosts and goblins of Northwest Florida. It was the annual Palafox Market Halloween celebration. This year, the Grinch from the Downtown Winter Festival was on hand to entertain the kids. It was a chance for costumed children to scoop up some...
Pensacola Humane Society holds annual 'Barktoberfest' at Community Maritime Park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Humane Society is hosting it's annual "Barktoberfest" at Community Maritime Park Sunday. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. The event serves as one of the society's largest fundraisers of the year. Their will be multiple canine activities, tail-wagging’ contests, give-aways,...
Annual 'Wahooloween' event to be held at Blue Wahoos Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- "Wahooloween" is being held at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola Saturday afternoon. The Halloween event begins at 2 p.m. at the stadium and has more than 30 local vendors handing out candy and treats. A showing of the Halloween classic film Hocus Pocus will following the...
MPD: Suspect in Government Plaza standoff shot himself, taken to University Hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to Mobile Police Department Chief Paul Prine, the suspect in Monday's standoff at Government Plaza has been taken to University Hospital after shooting himself in the head. ORIGINAL: A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
Plans for new wastewater treatment facility in Milton moving forward
MILTON, Fla. -- Plans for a new wastewater treatment facility in Milton can move forward. The city is working to build a new plant in east Milton along the Blackwater River. For months, WEAR News has reported on concerns from the community about moving the plant. Recently, the US Fish...
Escambia County man sentenced to 45 years in prison for taking advantage of teen girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old Escambia County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl. A judge on Saturday sentenced Darrel Tyrone Mays, Sr. to 45 years in Florida's Department of Corrections and designated him as a Sexual Offender.
UPDATE: Deputies found missing, endangered 38-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say Erica Michele Abel has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help searching for a missing and endangered woman out of Escambia County. Deputies say 38-year-old Erica Michele Abel was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday...
UPDATE: Man pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is now underway in Escambia County after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died from his injuries. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a call came in Saturday afternoon about a man being found in his home with multiple gunshot wounds off Medford and Fremont Avenue.
Deputies: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Escambia County residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a shooting in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one male has been transported to the hospital after he was found in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place off Medford and Fremont...
Watson makes surprise appearance at WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a special guest at the WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive Friday!. Watson made an appearance Friday morning. He is a service dog in training with "Canine Companions." His puppy raiser, Meteorologist Kathryn Daniel, has been helping prepare him for puppy college in Orlando -- which...
Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2019 deadly shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The last of three men involved in the murder of an Escambia County man learned his fate Friday. A judge sentenced Reggie Lewis to 12 years in prison. The 20-year-old victim died three years ago from Friday. That sentencing marks the end of three-years worth of...
