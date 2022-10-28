ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

North Alabama man charged with 106 counts of child pornography

By Kait Newsum
CBS 42
 3 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 27-year-old Valley Head man is facing a multitude of child pornography-related charges following a recent investigation.

Dustin Burt was arrested around 6 p.m. on Thursday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with 29 counts of dissemination of child pornography and 77 counts of possession of child pornography.

Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, their Investigations Division had been investigating a case regarding what appeared to be child pornography.

An investigator who is also assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that someone living in DeKalb County was involved in sharing and downloading child pornography via a social media platform.

Through that investigation, Burt was identified and questioned. He was found to be in possession of several illegal images and videos containing child pornography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9pom_0iqJyy1I00
Dustin Burt (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to court records, Burt still has an open case on similar charges in Montgomery County.

Burt remains in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail.

