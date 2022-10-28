Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
Close to 20,000 Comal Residents Showed Up at the Polls During First Four Days of Early Voting
Some 4,232 people voted Thursday. Mail-in ballots received totaled 269. Friday’s numbers are not available. Early voting continues this weekend. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Early voting continues every day through Nov. 4. County Elections Office, 396 N....
universitystar.com
Commissioners Court responds to voter issues, discusses traffic concerns on FM 1826
During its Oct. 25 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court responded to voter issues and discussed traffic complaints on FM 1826. At the commissioner’s court hearing on Oct. 11, issues were brought up about the accuracy of the votes in the 2020 election. During public comments, David Boyd discussed what many are concerned about across the county.
KSAT 12
Actress America Ferrera visits San Antonio to mobilize voters for early voting
San Antonio – National organizations and actress America Ferrera visited San Antonio for a parade Saturday to mobilize Latino voters to the polls for early voting. The actress turned advocate and the non-partisan voter advocacy group she co-founded, Harness, joined two others, When We All Vote and The Jolt Initiative in San Antonio’s historical West Side Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood to educate voters about their civic duty.
KSAT 12
No, you don’t need your voter registration card to vote in Texas, but you do need a photo ID
Get more election news, key dates on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. Early voting is underway for the general, special, charter and bond election on Nov. 8. Tens of thousands of the 1.2 million registered voters in Bexar County have already cast their votes, and some are expressing confusion about why they weren’t required to show their voter registration card.
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 months
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been under the national spotlight recently for his controversial decision to transport migrants caught illegally crossing the border to northern states.
KTSA
KSAT TV: City of San Antonio trying to block release of more information in officer-involved shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — KSAT TV is requesting more information on the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu in early October, but the television station reports the City of San Antonio is trying to block its release. The additional information requested pertains to body cam video from then-San Antonio...
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
KSAT 12
Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail after being found unresponsive in cell, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell overnight has been pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, a 65-year-old man who was charged with violation of sex offender registration, was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. on Monday.
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KSAT 12
Inmate attempts to escape Bexar County Jail Annex, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY – A woman held at the Bexar County Jail Annex for arson now has a new charge after she attempted to escape Saturday morning, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:18 a.m. Genevieve Golden was detained by BCSO deputies after she attempted to escape the...
KSAT 12
67-year-old San Antonio woman sentenced to 33 months in prison for tax evasion scheme
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for her part in a multi-year tax evasion scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Cynthia J. Moak, 67, evaded paying taxes for 2009 through 2012 by falsifying her income tax returns. She...
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
KSAT 12
Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
KSAT 12
ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela. Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries....
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
