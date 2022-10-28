Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, on Monday rebuked Republican U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc’s comments that children are using litter boxes in the school’s classrooms. The school wrote on Twitter that Bolduc’s claims that children act like cats and are “furries and fuzzies'' at a town hall meeting were “entirely untrue.” “We invite all political candidates to speak with members of our administration or visit our campus so they can inform themselves about our school before making claims about what occurs here,” the school said. Bulduc faces an uphill battle in his attempt to unseat incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan, and it remained to be seen whether a bogus claim that was not just false but also plain weird would do anything to help his cause.Read it at CNN

DERRY, NH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO