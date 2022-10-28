Read full article on original website
School Debunks GOP Senate Candidate’s Wacky Litter Box Rant
Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, on Monday rebuked Republican U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc’s comments that children are using litter boxes in the school’s classrooms. The school wrote on Twitter that Bolduc’s claims that children act like cats and are “furries and fuzzies'' at a town hall meeting were “entirely untrue.” “We invite all political candidates to speak with members of our administration or visit our campus so they can inform themselves about our school before making claims about what occurs here,” the school said. Bulduc faces an uphill battle in his attempt to unseat incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan, and it remained to be seen whether a bogus claim that was not just false but also plain weird would do anything to help his cause.Read it at CNN
Trump seeks Supreme Court intervention in latest effort to block release of taxes
Former President Donald Trump requested intervention from the Supreme Court to block his tax returns from a House committee on Monday.
Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers testified Monday that he believed they were participating in a historic “Bastille-type event” reminiscent of the French Revolution. Graydon Young, a government witness at the seditious conspiracy trial...
Paul Pelosi attack: suspect federally charged with assault and attempted kidnapping – live
David DePape charged by federal prosecutors over Friday attack in San Francisco – follow the latest news
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, DOJ says
Authorities said on Monday, DePape wanted to hold the speaker hostage and "break her kneecaps."
