purplePTSD.com

Vikings, NFL Trade Rumors Are Running Rampant

When it comes to NFL trade rumors, there’s a new trend I’ve noticed when it comes to online coverage of sports teams in the digital age. We all know that search engines, social media platforms, and websites (even this one!) treasure the click above all else. Any content strategy that can increase click volume is bound to become an instant trend–copied and recopied, ad nauseum.
purplePTSD.com

No Homecoming for Former Vikings First-Round Pick

About two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals brought in an infamous Vikings first-round pick in WR Laquon Treadwell. The 27-year-old receiver has bounced around the league for the past couple years, and eventually landed on the Cardinals practice squad. This week, Arizona released him, meaning there will be no homecoming for the former Vikings first-round pick on Sunday.
VikingsTerritory

The Time Is Now if Vikings Want to Make Trades

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st, at 4:00 pm EST. If the Minnesota Vikings want in on the fun, the time is now. Since taking over the big job in January, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has pulled off 10 trades — that’s a lot — illustrating his tendency to enhance the roster with the tactic. In that regard, the next 24 hours should feel like Adofo-Mensah’s playground.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 9

Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 9, with a road contest at the Washington...
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

