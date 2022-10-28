Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sunday’s Game Could Determine if Vikings Make a Trade
The NFL trade deadline is officially two days away at the time this article is being posted. With that, rumors aplenty have been circulating the NFL for weeks, and the Vikings find themselves smack dab in the middle of them all. After a surprising 5-1 start to the season, it’s...
Vikings, NFL Trade Rumors Are Running Rampant
When it comes to NFL trade rumors, there’s a new trend I’ve noticed when it comes to online coverage of sports teams in the digital age. We all know that search engines, social media platforms, and websites (even this one!) treasure the click above all else. Any content strategy that can increase click volume is bound to become an instant trend–copied and recopied, ad nauseum.
No Homecoming for Former Vikings First-Round Pick
About two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals brought in an infamous Vikings first-round pick in WR Laquon Treadwell. The 27-year-old receiver has bounced around the league for the past couple years, and eventually landed on the Cardinals practice squad. This week, Arizona released him, meaning there will be no homecoming for the former Vikings first-round pick on Sunday.
Jared Allen Rides Horse Onto Field For Vikings' Ring of Honor Induction
Jared Allen rode a horse onto the field.
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
The Time Is Now if Vikings Want to Make Trades
The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st, at 4:00 pm EST. If the Minnesota Vikings want in on the fun, the time is now. Since taking over the big job in January, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has pulled off 10 trades — that’s a lot — illustrating his tendency to enhance the roster with the tactic. In that regard, the next 24 hours should feel like Adofo-Mensah’s playground.
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 9
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 9, with a road contest at the Washington...
WHNT News 19
Knoxville waitress gets $1,000 tip on $14 tab from former NFL star
A waitress in Knoxville got quite the surprise on Saturday when she received a massive tip courtesy of former NFL star Chad Johnson.
The NFC North Round-Up: The Vikings Win; Everyone Else Loses
As the dust clears from another weekend of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue to pull away from the rest of their NFC North rivals. The Vikings won on Sunday, beating the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, every other team in the NFC North lost. Here’s how all the action went down on Sunday afternoon.
Vikings Make Final Roster Move Prior to Cardinals Game
With the Minnesota Vikings set to kick off against the Arizona Cardinals less than 24 hours from now, the Vikings have made one final roster move prior to the game. In an effort to bolster their depth at tight end, Minnesota elevated Jacob Hollister from the practice squad on Saturday.
