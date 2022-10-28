Read full article on original website
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction with Game 1 loss
It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Astros catcher Martín Maldonado banned from using illegal bat gifted by Albert Pujols
Major League Baseball forced Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to stop using an illegal maple bat after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, reports the New York Post. The bat was deemed illegal for safety reasons and not competitive reasons -- the specific type of maple bat Maldonado used is more likely to splinter into multiple pieces.
MLB Twitter trolls Astros national anthem singer for forgetting the words (Video)
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Dusty Baker Re-Signed With the Astros in 2021 — What Were the Terms of His Contract?
Dusty Baker has had one of the more prolific careers in Major League Baseball, spanning over 50 years. Before beginning his managerial career with the San Francisco Giants in 1993, Baker was an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics. Article continues below...
Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins and Wife Jayme Hoskins: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A home run type of love! MLB pro Rhys Hoskins was smitten with Jayme Hoskins (née Bermudez) after connecting in high school. In order to graduate, the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman signed up as a volunteer counselor at a local North California summer program for children living with neuromuscular diseases, and he was eager to […]
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos
Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
Yankees’ rival to get new ballpark without changing cities, MLB commissioner predicts
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred believes that while the A’s must continue looking into moving out of Oakland and away from its decrepit ballpark, one of the Yankees’ AL East rival likely will stay in the Sunshine State. “I see Tampa differently,” Manfred told Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo on...
Yankees clearing over $80 million with players hitting free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for a busy free agency starting in just a few days, but they will have plenty of financial freedom given the contracts departing. General manager Brian Cashman knew he would have a bit more flexibility this off-season since owner Hal Steinbrenner was preparing for the imminent Aaron Judge contract extension. However, with the Yankees being knocked out of the postseason prematurely and Judge receiving boos despite a historic regular season, the chances of him staying in pinstripes are dwindling.
Giants’ pursuit of Yankees’ Aaron Judge could create awkward moment in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be a major player in the free-agent market when it comes to chasing New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The Giants hope to woo the slugger with big bucks and a chance to return to the Bay Area. Should San Francisco pry Judge...
MSNBC
MLB is failing Black Americans. The Phillies-Astros World Series proves it.
The World Series that starts Friday night between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will be less diverse than the 1951 series between the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. As The Associated Press has noted, neither the Astros’ roster nor the Phillies’ roster is expected to include any U.S.-born Black players, the first time there's been such an absence in 72 years. In fact, after Jackie Robinson integrated Major League Baseball in 1947, 1950 was the only World Series without any U.S.-born Black players — until today.
Washington Square News
What’s next for the New York Yankees?
This season was supposed to be different for the New York Yankees. The team was 61-23 on July 8, and there was chatter about the team breaking the MLB record for wins in a season. While the team cooled off after the All-Star break, the Yankees held on to win the American League East division. Aaron Judge, the team’s superstar outfielder, also had a record breaking season — he set the AL HR record for most home runs in a regular season, surpassing former Yankees player Roger Maris with a whopping 62 long balls.
Brian Cashman leaving could create worst-case scenario for Yankees, MLB insider says
Aaron Boone will be back. Brian Cashman should return as well. But until the general manager and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner put pen to paper, nothing is guaranteed. And that makes this report from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman so intriguing. I think if Cashman is...
