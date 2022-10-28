Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tyquan Lewis Suffers Season Ending Knee Injury
Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis has suffered a season ending injury. A torn patellar tendon suffered in the Colts’ loss to the Washington Commanders will sideline Lewis for the rest of the season. He has been placed on injured reserve and will undergo surgery. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport...
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 9
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 9. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
Bears Trade Roquan Smith to Ravens
The Bears and Ravens have negotiated a trade for linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Reportedly, second and fifth round picks are being sent to the Bears in return for Smith, although the exact compensation is not known at time of writing. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport...
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Week 9 Recap
While the 2023 NFL Draft is still far off in the distance, players that will be drafted early are on the field now. Each week presents unique matchups for draft prospects and this week is no different. Here are NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football week 9 recap.
College Football Week 10 News and Notes
The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 10 news and notes. Michigan State Spartans Suspen 4 Players After Tunnel Skirmish. Michigan State has suspended four...
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Auburn Tigers
Auburn has decided to fire head football coach Bryan Harsin after he was 9-12 in parts of two seasons for the team. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Auburn Tigers. 1. Lane Kiffin. It has long been rumored that Auburn will pursue Lane Kiffin to be their...
Anthony Davis’ Injuries Through the Years
2021-22 During the 2021-22 season, Davis only played 40 games due to injury. His first injury of the season occurred in mid-December when he suffered an MCL sprain. A knee injury of this kind typically takes six weeks to heal. Davis made his return just four weeks later. Right before...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0