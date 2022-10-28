Read full article on original website
Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford
Daniel Rutherford discusses his office’s success in reducing drug trafficking and promoting community safety in Nelson County. Jill discusses open enrollment and health care costs as it relates to overall inflation. The Host of WINA’s ‘A Graceful Life’ discusses her support for the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank and the...
NC man arrested in bar shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On Sunday October 23, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a shots fired report near the 200 Block of West Main St. Two individuals were involved in an altercation and Davonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center.
