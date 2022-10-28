Read full article on original website
WBOC
Man in Custody After Barricade Situation in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. - Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside a Delmar, Del. home - along with a woman and a toddler - for several hours Monday. During a joint press conference held at the Delmar Police Department, Delaware State Police said the...
fox29.com
State Police: Delaware man awaiting sentencing in US Capitol riot located after being reported missing
LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have canceled a gold alert for a man awaiting sentencing in the U.S. Capitol riot. Authorities say 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel was reported missing after he was last seen on Thursday in the Dagsboro area and attempts to contact him were unsuccessful. PREVIOUS:...
WBOC
Dover Police Searching for Suspect in Overnight Home Burglary
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a home early Monday morning. According to police, a woman was asleep in the home in the 100 block of Old Forge Drive and woke shortly before 3:30 am to a man standing in her bedroom doorway. Police said she alerted her husband who called 911 and left the home with his wife and children to wait for police.
Police have located missing Delaware man awaiting sentencing for Jan. 6 insurrection
Police have called off a search for the Delaware man who waved a Confederate flag while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police announced that Kevin Seefried, 53, of the Sussex County town of Laurel, was missing. According to police, a Gold Alert had been issued for him because his family “had concern for his safety and well-being.”
WBOC
Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Rape
SALISBURY, Md. - A deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is facing rape and related charges following accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a Salisbury department store. The sheriff's office said Monday a release that on it received a complaint from a woman...
WMDT.com
Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”
LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Early Sunday Morning Crash in Harbeson Sends One to Hospital
UPDATED – 7pm – An early morning crash in Harbeson sent one person to an area hospital with reported minor injuries. Indian River Emergency Personnel were called for a single vehicle crash around 2:30 Sunday morning on Hollymount Road. Delaware State Police say a minivan driven by a 35 year old woman from Wilmington went off the road in a curve and overturned in a ditch.
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
51-year-old Villas, NJ, Woman Busted on Drug Charges
A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department, and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home
BRIDGEVILLE, MD – A 25-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child were missed by stray bullets during a shooting in Bridgeville while sitting inside their home. Police said sometime around 11 pm, gunshots rang out and pierced through the walls of their home while they were inside. The shooting happened Monday night in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Police determined multiple shots were fired with several striking an unoccupied car and others striking the home. At this time, police have no information regarding a suspect. No arrests have been made. The post Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
TidalHealth to Offer Free Flu and COVID-19 Shots for Veterans and Spouses Nov. 11
SALISBURY, Md. - In honor of Veterans Day and in appreciation for the service to our nation by the veterans of Delmarva, TidalHealth has announced it will offer free flu shots and free COVID-19 boosters to all veterans and their spouses. The free flu shots and COVID boosters will be...
13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD – A 13-year-old boy was arrested for an armed robbery of another juvenile, a 14-year-old, in Salisbury last Friday. Police said the teen suspect displayed a gun with a green laser pointer and told the victim, and demanded the victim’s cell phone. The incident happened in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and captured a 15-year-old who attempted to flee the residence. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the robbery, but the 13-year-old suspect was not there. Three The post 13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Seaford PD Investigating Shooting at Woodland Mills Apartment Complex
Seaford Police are investigating a shooting just before 8:30 Tuesday night at the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. Officers were on another call when they heard numerous gunshots and 9-1-1 indicated the location inside the complex. When Seaford and Delaware State Police arrived, they learned two 27 year old victims had been shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One victim is in critical condition – the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Cape Gazette
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
Cape Gazette
What was once old is new at Old Wood Delaware
“Tastes like paint ... and wood.” - Walter Matthau said to Joan Plowright in his role as George Wilson in the 1993 film version of “Dennis the Menace.”. Dennis had just ruined George and Martha’s outdoor lunch by adding a wood chip paintball, shot out of a vacuum cleaner, to their grilled chicken. Plowright, playing the role of Martha, quickly remedied the situation by making a few sandwiches to replace the wood-flavored painted chicken.
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
fox29.com
State Police: Teens attack troopers after fight at high school football game in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two teens have been arrested and charged after a fight at a football game boiled over into a physical altercation with Delaware State Police Friday night. The troopers were working security at a Cape Henlopen High School football game when a fight broke out around 7:45...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
