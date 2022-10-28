New Zealand vs. Ireland result, highlights as Kiwis top Group C to reach Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals

Read full article on original website
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
Glenn Phillips blasts a superb 104 to help New Zealand SMASH Sri Lanka by 67 runs and put the Black Caps in the driving seat for a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals
A brilliant Glenn Phillips century has helped New Zealand put one foot in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a 65-run win over Sri Lanka at the SCG. After being dropped on 12 with New Zealand struggling at 3-28, Phillips made Sri Lanka pay as his 104 from 64 balls resurrected the Black Caps' innings to 7-167.
NASSER HUSSAIN: England's top order can put New Zealand to the sword and keep T20 World Cup hopes alive… on what a good surface in Brisbane, they should take the attacking option
Everything is a must win for England now. And even if they beat New Zealand in Brisbane on Tuesday and Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday they will still be reliant on Australia not having a better net run-rate. England have to believe they can win four games in a...
Sporting News
Samoa destroy France, Junior Paulo brings the pain
Samoa have thumped France to continue their form turnaround at the Rugby League World Cup. The highly fancied side were easily beaten by England in their first match of the tournament but have now recorded big wins over Greece and France to have them second in their group. Taylan May...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes backed to 'come to the fore' for England
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ben Stokes has been backed to "come to the fore" in England's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
World class players, exciting young talents, wild fans and Louis van Gaal in the dugout... here's why it's great to have Holland back at the World Cup after their embarrassing failure to qualify in 2018
Holland are back at the World Cup and, with a team littered with stars and exciting young prospects, they are confident of making an impact in Qatar. The Dutch were left red faced when they missed out on Russia 2018 by finishing third in their qualifying group behind eventual champions France and Sweden.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Brazil to make history against England as women's tournament starts
Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Brazil will be the first South American nation to participate in a...
BBC
Courtney Lawes: England captain ruled out of Argentina Test
Captain Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of England's match with Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday. Lawes is still experiencing symptoms after suffering a head injury in September and will not join up with the squad this week. However, Owen Farrell returns after a concussion sustained for Saracens against Exeter...
techaiapp.com
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream
India and South Africa will play against each other on Sunday, October 30, in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After kickstarting their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey against Pakistan on a winning note, India seems to have been in a strong form under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. The match, scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium (formally Perth Stadium), will be India’s third match in the ongoing tournament. The team have already win both the previous matches in this T20 World Cup against Pakistan as well as the Netherlands.
Rugby-Woodman sets new record as New Zealand reach World Cup semi-finals
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Wing Portia Woodman scored a brace of tries as holders New Zealand breezed into the semi-finals of the women's Rugby World Cup with a 55-3 thrashing of Wales at Whangarei's Northland Events Centre on Saturday.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Netherlands to avoid elimination
Netherlands 91-9 (20 overs): Ackermann 27 (27); Shadab 3-22, M Wasim 2-15 Pakistan 95-4 (13.5 overs): Rizwan 49 (39); Glover 2-22 Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Netherlands. Chasing 92 for victory,...
‘A sensational year’: dominant Australia clinch three-match England series
Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich rated Australia’s stellar 2022 campaign as a sensational year, after they clinched the three-match series against England with a 56-48 victory in game two. A crowd of 14,117 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena watched Australia lead for most of Sunday’s game and produce a number...
Sporting News
'Flush the toliet': All Blacks fans not convinced after struggle over Japan
The All Blacks have copped a truck load of flak after a poor showing in the first Test of their end of year tour against Japan. Ian Foster’s men beat Japan 38-31 in an unimpressive performance which has been widely criticised at home and has led to suggestions the three teams the All Blacks will play in the UK over the next three weeks will be relishing an opportunity.
