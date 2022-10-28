The 76-year-old country music icon revealed in an interview with Pollstar magazine that she no longer wants to hit the road and tour for weeks on end. "I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore." Dolly Parton / Pollstar magazine. The Jolene hitmaker last toured in 2016 in support of her album.

2 HOURS AGO