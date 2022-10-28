ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin City, MT

Cliff & Denise Willis
2d ago

I think you should throw the book at her and not allow her to have a hunting license in the state of Montana And apparently she doesn't need to have any pets because she doesn't know the difference

Marilyn Beck-Upchurch
2d ago

If she doesn’t know the difference between a dog and a wolf, she doesn’t need to be hunting! The dogs owner should sue the pants off her!

Ang Wicks
2d ago

Make her learn the difference between wolves and huskies. As a hunter you must know what is legal or illegal. It’s a big responsibility, but it is a must.

