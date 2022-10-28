If you've spent any time doing any shopping lately, you've no doubt already seen that the Christmas decorations are out and in full force here in Montana. All of the artificial trees, Christmas lights, ornaments, decorations, and even some of the Christmas foods are already available for purchase and have been for a few weeks now. I hear several folks complain about how it's too soon and that we need to celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving first.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO