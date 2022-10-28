ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Eastern Michigan University's Digital Divas hosting 12th annual STEM conference

By DeJanay Booth
 3 days ago

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University's Digital Divas program will host its 12th annual high school STEM conference in November.

Officials say the event will give insight into careers in science, technology, engineering and math for women. This year's conference includes 500 girls from Southeast Michigan.

Students will be able to tour classrooms at the university and attend sessions led by women from companies such as Cisco, La-Z-Boy, Domino's, Code 313, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washtenaw Area Council for Children.

There will also be a fashion show by Detroit brand Nerdy Gangsta.

"The layout for the conference will allow young girls to learn, network, and experience EMU's STEM culture, in addition to meeting women in corporate companies who specialize in the STEM profession," Bia Hamed, EMU's director of K-12 STEM outreach and Digital Divas program director, said in a press release.

The 12th annual conference will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4 at EMU's Student Center Ballroom (900 Oakwood Street in Ypsilanti).

Click here for more information.

Officials say the event will give insight into careers in science, technology, engineering and math for women. Eastern Michigan University

