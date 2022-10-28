Read full article on original website
Megyn Kelly announces sudden death of her sister
Journalist and podcaster Megyn Kelly revealed that her sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack last Friday at the age of 58.
'He’s already lying': Megyn Kelly reacts to Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show
Media personality Megyn Kelly slammed NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, saying his claims of being humbled by his firing from CNN were unbelievable.
Kelly Ripa Shares The Comment Regis Philbin Made That Hurt Her Feelings
Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin hosted a talk show for many years together until his retirement. He sadly passed away a few years ago and now Kelly is setting the record straight about their relationship in her new book. She recently spoke about an incident that really upset her. About...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
Longtime CNN Host Leaves After 23 Years
"File:Carl Azuz.png" by Zippy Greff is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Carl Azuz, the longtime host of the CNN10 YouTube news program that is shown in schools across the world, has left the network.
How Kenan Thompson Reportedly Feels About His SNL Co-Star Chris Redd Dating His Estranged Wife
Insiders close to Kenan Thompson have started to talk about his alleged feelings toward his wife dating his co-worker.
Fallon Jokes Ted Cruz’s Real Hecklers on ‘The View’ Were Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar (Video)
Jimmy Fallon has some ideas about who heckled and cussed out Ted Cruz during his appearance on “The View” this week, and it’s not the activists that claimed responsibility for it. No, the late night host joked that, in reality, it was Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar themselves.
'Keep Your Eyes On Lindsey's Face': Jimmy Kimmel Spots Bonkers Graham-Walker Interview
Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre joint appearance between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia. Walker, who is supposedly against abortion rights, has faced numerous allegations recently that he paid for abortions for women he impregnated. But with Graham, Walker claimed, “If they can do it to me, they’re going to come after you next.”
George Clooney's kids saw him kissing Julia Roberts for their new rom-com, and they were very confused
George Clooney and Julia Roberts play ex-spouses in the romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise." They filmed a kissing scene on the first day of shooting as Clooney's family came to visit. It took 79 takes because they couldn't stop laughing at the "ridiculous moment."
Bill Maher lists "24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene" during "Real Time"
During a segment of Friday's "Real Time With Bill Maher," viewers are prepped for the upcoming midterm elections with a run-down of "24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene." "One of the people I love to listen to on Twitter is Marjorie Taylor Greene," says Maher prior to...
Stephen Colbert says Kanye West is banned from "The Late Show" theater: "Stay out of Times Square"
Kanye West continues to face backlash after he made multiple antisemitic comments earlier this month. On Thursday night, Stephen Colbert, host of CBS' "The Late Show" banned the rapper from going to the theater where they film and "the northern half of Times Square." "After much thought and soul-searching, I,...
Joy Behar Reveals She Has 'No Plans To Retire' From 'The View' As Rumors Swirl Cohost Whoopi Goldberg Is Planning Her Exit
Joy Behar is setting the record straight on her future with The View. The outspoken television personality turned 80-years-old on Friday, October 7, but that doesn't mean she's planning on slowing down. Behar confirmed that she is absolutely planning to continue her work as cohost on the popular chat-fest."I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she revealed in a recent interview. "I have no plans to retire."THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR CANDIDLY COMPARES NEW CONSERVATIVE COHOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN TO MEGHAN MCCAIN"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she added,...
Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
