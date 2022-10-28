Joy Behar is setting the record straight on her future with The View. The outspoken television personality turned 80-years-old on Friday, October 7, but that doesn't mean she's planning on slowing down. Behar confirmed that she is absolutely planning to continue her work as cohost on the popular chat-fest."I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she revealed in a recent interview. "I have no plans to retire."THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR CANDIDLY COMPARES NEW CONSERVATIVE COHOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN TO MEGHAN MCCAIN"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she added,...

23 DAYS AGO