macaronikid.com

Yarn Pumpkins

These yarn pumpkins are such a gorgeous little fall craft project – they're an easy craft for kids to make, and are great for a table centerpiece or even a fall mantle display. You can use all different types of yarn and string!Most of the items you need can even be found at the dollar store!
Farm and Dairy

How to give pumpkins a second life

The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
BBC

Halloween warning of threat pumpkins pose to hedgehogs

A Lincolnshire-based charity is urging people not to dump pumpkins in the countryside after Halloween. The Woodland Trust, based in Grantham, says some people believe they will provide wildlife with food, or turn to compost and help trees. However, the charity has warned pumpkins can be fatal to hedgehogs. Paul...
agupdate.com

Apples are a versatile fruit associated with autumn

Fall brings a lot of traditions, including apple-picking season. People across the Midwest head to local orchards to select apples or make their favorite apple dishes with apples grown on their property. University of Missouri’s Michele Warmund, the state fruit Extension specialist, says apples are popular for a number of...
The Independent

How to have fun on November 5 – without a bonfire or fireworks

Controversy has been raging over Bonfire Night for years, on issues from public safety to animal welfare. But it’s taken the cost-of-living crisis to cause some councils across the UK to cancel events celebrating November 5.It’s not hard to understand why. With household bills and food prices soaring, for many people, there’s little disposable income to spend on fireworks – and with concern for the environment now a major factor, sending smoke and flames up into the atmosphere may not be the best way to celebrate.“We want to encourage people to think about how to celebrate with nature in mind,”...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Sneaky Black Bears Devour Pumpkins on Man’s Front Porch

This is the time of year when holiday-loving homeowners enjoy making their yards and porches as festive as possible. And, one of the most popular pre-Halloween decoration traditions is always the intricately decorated pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns for all passer-byers to enjoy. However, sometimes the local wildlife is also interested in this decor. Like the time when some curiously sneaky black bears went headfirst into one home’s decorative pumpkins!
susieharrisblog.com

26 Fun Outdoor Crafts & Projects For Kids

All the 26 Fun Outdoor Crafts & Projects For Kids that you see here are full of fun and learning. You can engage your kids in the outdoors with these creative ideas. All the ideas are different and unique in their own ways. Along with your kids, you can also explore your creativity and talent with these amazing projects here. As we all know that kids enjoy more in the outdoor space more than indoors therefore they will definitely be attracted to these ideas and projects.
momcollective.com

Lessons Learned from Houseplants

Let’s be real: I’m a plantaholic. My bestie recently gifted me a t-shirt that says, “I have enough plants…said no one ever,” and it’s perfectly me. I love the warmth plants bring into a space, the calm they bring to my soul. I sometimes even sit on my couch and admire how my babies have grown, and I’m not talking about the kids.
iheart.com

Spooky Plants of the Week

In celebration of this Halloween weekend, I picked 2 very cool yet scary plants…scary to some, but very not scary and extremely cool to others…like me! Aralia spinosa, or commonly known as ‘Devil’s Walking Stick’ or ‘Hercules Club’. Gets its name from the stout, sharp spines on its leaf stalks, stems and branches. As it gets older, it loses some of the sharp spines (theory here is that those help to protect younger plants from critters).Grown single or multi-stemmed, the spines and the flat-topped layered foliage (large compound leaves) makes it look like it’s from the tropical jungle. Tiny green/white summer flowers that are pollinator magnets, followed with clusters of berries for many birds. Plant this one, with a large mulch ring, and let it do its thing. (Zone 4, sun to part shade, 15-20’ high and 10’ wide.)
mailplus.co.uk

Hint of haunted holly

WE HAVE a ghost in our garden. Dressed in silvery grey, she neither speaks nor wails and I’ve never seen her walk. I know she can move because she turns up in a different spot each year. Unlike your average phantom, she’s a summer ghost. We see her in...

